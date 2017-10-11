Trump hints at bilateral trade deal during Trudeau meeting

Donald Trump raised the prospect that he will terminate NAFTA as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat directly beside him in the Oval Office on Wednesday, although the U.S. President also hinted if the talks implode he might pursue a separate deal with Canada.

As the fourth round of trade talks gets underway in nearby Arlington, Va., Mr. Trump remained vague about his support for the North American free-trade agreement, which he has previously threatened to tear up but also simply to tweak. He repeated that he has been opposed to the trade deal "for a long time," but also suggested it could be salvaged.

"It's possible we won't be able to make a deal, and it's possible that we will," Mr. Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office.

"I think Justin understands this, if we can't make a deal, it will be terminated, and that will be fine. We're going to do well and they're going to do well. But maybe that won't be necessary."

The President was also asked if he would pursue a trade agreement with Canada if discussions with Mexico collapse, to which he replied, "Oh, sure. Absolutely."

"It's possible we won't be able to reach a deal with one or the other. But in the meantime we'll be able to make a deal with one. But I think we have a chance to do something very creative that's good for Canada, Mexico and the United States."

Mr. Trump casually took questions from reporters shortly after Mr. Trudeau arrived at the White House on Wednesday with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Ms. Gregoire Trudeau and First Lady Melania Trump were both in the Oval Office during the remarks, and met privately afterwards.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters in the Oval Office that the two countries have an "incredibly close relationship."

"We have a good partnership and there's always way to improve it, always issues we need to talk through, and that's why having an ongoing, constructive relationship between the president and the prime minister is really important, and I'm glad to be able to be here again today," he said.

Mr. Trump repeatedly praised Mr. Trudeau during the visit while at the same time threatening to end the free-trade deal. Mr. Trump greeted him outside the White House by pointing and saying "Great prime minister," and told reporters the two have a "great personal relationship."

"We have a relationship now as two countries, I think, that's as close as ever. But we'll see if we can do the kind of changes that we need," Mr. Trump said. "We have to protect our workers and in all fairness the Prime Minister wants to protect Canada, his people, also. So we'll see what happens with NAFTA."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Republican chairman of a powerful trade committee on Capitol Hill told Mr. Trudeau that he wants NAFTA talks to succeed but the U.S. should get more access to Canada's dairy industry in a renegotiated agreement.

Kevin Brady, a Republican Congressman from Texas, told Mr. Trudeau before a meeting with the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means that Canada and the United States have to make progress on a variety of issues in the North American free-trade agreement talks, including dairy. The bipartisan committee has jurisdiction over all taxation and tariffs and is responsible for implementing any changes to the North American free-trade agreement.

"Our committee, who you are with today, has constitutional responsibility for trade. It's dedicated to ensuring these negotiations are successful," Mr. Brady told Mr. Trudeau during brief remarks before a private meeting with the prime minister.

"To do that, we need to make progress on issues such as customs barriers, border, intellectual property protection, and greater market access for U.S. dairy producers."

Mr. Trudeau addressed the committee behind closed doors before he meets U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon. Mr. Trump has publicly mused again about pulling out of the trade deal, and Mr. Trudeau is taking his pro-trade message to both Washington and Mexico City this week in meeting with the leaders of the two countries.

Congress is vitally important to the NAFTA talks, as it could restrain Mr. Trump from tearing up the deal or hitting Canada and Mexico with tough protectionist measures. Congress must sign off on any deal to overhaul NAFTA. In the event Mr. Trump tried to pull the United States out of the agreement, he would have to get a bill through Congress to roll back many of NAFTA's provisions.

Mr. Trump's own Republican caucus largely favours free trade, providing a powerful potential check on the White House's economic nationalism.

Dave Reichert, a Washington state Republican who chairs the trade subcommittee, dismissed any talk of the pact getting torn up.

"We didn't talk about anything imploding," he said after emerging from the hour-long session with Mr. Trudeau. "We're just talking about looking forward to having an agreement that benefits the people who live in Canada, the United States and Mexico."

Mr. Reichert said everyone on the committee wants to see NAFTA talks succeed and that "there has been progress" at the negotiating table. He said he had heard no talk of future negotiating rounds getting cancelled.

"Things are moving along," he said. "There was an optimistic view on trying to move forward and getting some of the issues resolved."

Mr. Reichert listed dairy, intellectual property, labour and the environment as some of the NAFTA topics the committee raised. Mr. Reichert did not name any of the administration's protectionist priorities, such as slapping a U.S. content requirement on cars and trucks or keeping Canadian and Mexican companies out of the American procurement market.

Sandy Levin, a Michigan Democrat, said Mr. Trudeau took aim at Mexican labour standards in his discussions with the committee.

"He talked about [how] there should not be a race to the bottom in terms of Mexico," he said. "He mentioned the anxiety among the public and the anxiety is over jobs and whether the next generation will have solid jobs."

Mr. Levin said that, absent tougher labour standards, there would be little Democratic congressional support for a renegotiated NAFTA.

Mr. Trudeau's discussion with the committee appeared to go over well: Near the end of the meeting, applause could be heard from the room.

The Democrats are generally more aligned with Mr. Trump's protectionist impulses. But Mr. Levin warned that the White House's insistence on pushing for a deadline to get a new deal would lead to a "stalemate" at the bargaining table.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in the past week he expects the administration will throw down some specific demands for loosening Canada's supply-management system for dairy, eggs and poultry, which fixes prices and keeps foreign imports out.

Mr. Perdue said supply management is "very unfair" and he's not happy that so little progress has been made in NAFTA talks so far.

In his brief remarks before the closed meeting with the committee, Mr. Trudeau touted the importance of the trade relationship, noting that Canada sells more goods to the United States than China, Japan and the U.K. combined.

"We are already pretty much your biggest customer and we want to make sure that becomes easier for you and more profitable for your corporations and companies," Mr. Trudeau told the committee.

"There will always be challenges that come up that we talk through and work through, but the overall picture is what we can't lose sight of, that we have benefited immeasurably from what we have been able to build together."

Mr. Brady also talked about the importance of free trade, calling Canada and the United States "great allies" who share a mutually beneficial trading relationship.

"But no relationship is without its challenges. We look forward to discussing today how we can eliminate existing barriers," he said.

"At the same time, we want to make it easier for North American businesses, for manufacturers, our farmers and ranchers, to compete as a North American trading block. Because when North America wins, America wins and the American people win as well."