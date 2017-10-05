Boat strikes, fishing gear behind right whale deaths in Gulf of St. Lawrence: report

Necropsy results for six North Atlantic right whales that were found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence this summer show five died from vessel strikes and one from fishing gear entanglements. The report, prepared by the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, the Marine Animal Response Society and Fisheries and Oceans Canada, showed no evidence of biotoxins in the deaths of the whales.

An unprecedented 12 right whales were found dead in Canadian waters this summer – that's about 2.5 per cent of the world's population of the critically endangered species.

Transport Canada enacted temporary speed restrictions for vessels of 20 metres or more to slow to 10 knots in the Gulf of St. Lawrence where the whales are, and said Thursday they're considering adding additional zones.

Story continues below advertisement

Why are whales dying in the Gulf of St. Lawrence? What it means for fisheries and the future​​

"We have prepared to be able to move the zone elsewhere in the ocean, if necessary, if indeed we get intelligence from DFO surveillance airplanes that the whales have moved to another location or that they may continue to be vulnerable to vessel strikes," said Jane Weldon, director general of marine safety and security at Transport Canada.

As of Oct. 2, penalties have been issued by Transport Canada to four vessels that did not respect the mandatory speed restriction, including a Canadian Coast Guard vessel.

At least 114 right whales have been identified in the Gulf – about one-quarter of the world's population – and they're still there. As the cold weather hits, they're expected to migrate out of the Gulf to warmer U.S. waters by December at the latest.

Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, said in a statement that his department is meeting with scientists, whale experts, fishing and marine transportation industries, and the U.S. government's National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration over the next few months. These meetings will lead to changes for next summer to protect the right whales from further harm.

Additionally, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has been working for the past few years on a right-whale action plan, and this document is now complete, awaiting signature from Minister LeBlanc, said Tonya Wimmer, director of the Marine Animal Response Society.

"We are committed to doing what is necessary to help keep our right whales from harm, and we are considering all options in order to protect this iconic species," Minister LeBlanc said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Enacted in 2002, Canada's Species at Risk Act requires the federal government to prevent wildlife species from becoming extinct and to help species recover that are endangered because of human activity.