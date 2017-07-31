Environment Minister Glen Murray resigns from Kathleen Wynne’s cabinet

Ontario's Environment Minister Glen Murray is resigning his seat in the legislature effective Sept. 1 to take over as executive director at the Calgary-based Pembina Institute.

The Toronto Centre MPP will step down immediately from cabinet, where he shepherded the province's climate-change policy and its adoption of a cap-and-trade carbon-pricing plan.

"More than ever, the world needs Canada to lead the fight against climate change," Mr. Murray said in a release Monday.

"With its national team of experts and its proven ability to craft solutions with industry, government, and communities, the Pembina Institute is essential to finding the way forward."

Pembina is a leading clean-energy think tank that has a reputation not only for activism but for pragmatism and working with industry. Its outgoing executive director, Ed Whittingham, stood with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley – along with oil company chief executives and First Nations leaders – when she unveiled her government's climate-change plan in 2015.

Marlo Raynolds, chief of staff for federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, is a former executive director at the Pembina Institute.

In a statement, Premier Kathleen Wynne said she "understands and respects" Mr. Murray's decision to step down.

"Those who know Glen know that he has always been guided by his passion," she said. "He is unrelenting in his advocacy for the issues he cares deeply about, dedicated to the people he represents in Toronto-Centre and across the province and he has been committed to making a difference in Ontario through his work in cabinet on files ranging from post-secondary education to transportation to environment and climate change."

Chris Ballard, the MMP for Newmarket-Aurora, who had been serving as Ontario's housing minister, replaces Mr. Murray in the environment portfolio, and Peter Milczyn, the MPP for Etobicoke-Lakeshore, has been promoted to cabinet to take over at housing.

Mr. Murray had been an aggressive proponent of climate action within Ms. Wynne's government, at times clashing with industry that was wary of the higher carbon prices and the impact they would have on Ontario's industrial competitiveness.

He is also a former mayor of Winnipeg who developed a reputation for activist politics.

Ontario is scheduled to go to the polls in June, 2018, and Mr. Murray's departure will leave a seat vacant until that election.

With a file from The Canadian Press.