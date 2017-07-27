Numbers of North Atlantic right whales increasing in the Gulf of St. Lawrence

ADULT NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE
bonnet
Lifespan:
often more than
three decades
callosity
blowhole
fluke
baleen
plates
comparison
with man
White markings
on belly
flipper
SIGHTINGS: THEN AND NOW
June 26, 2013 - July 26, 2013
NEWFOUNDLAND
one whale
multiple whales
(2 and over)
Îles-de-la-
Madeleine
QUEBEC
Cape Breton
Island
PEI
NEW
BRUNSWICK
100
0
NOVA
SCOTIA
KM
June 18, 2017 - July 18, 2017
NEWFOUNDLAND
one whale
multiple whales (2 and over)
Îles-de-la-
Madeleine
QUEBEC
Cape Breton
Island
PEI
NEW
BRUNSWICK
100
0
NOVA
SCOTIA
KM
As of 4 p.m., July 26. Note: exact locations are
obsolete as whales swim continuously.
No sightings does not mean that there
are no whales present.
POPULATION REPORT CARDS
Best estimated number of right whales believed
still in existence
2007
393
2008
415
2009
438
2010
473
2011
490
2012
509
2013
510
2014
522
2015
526
2016
524
Note: Each year is a tally of whales sighted
in the previous year
CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCES: NOAA;
GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE
CONSORTIUM; GRAPHIC NEWS
ADULT NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE
bonnet
Lifespan:
often more than
three decades
callosity
blowhole
fluke
baleen
plates
comparison
with man
White markings
on belly
flipper
SIGHTINGS: THEN AND NOW
June 26, 2013 - July 26, 2013
NEWFOUNDLAND
one whale
multiple whales (2 and over)
Îles-de-la-Madeleine
QUEBEC
Cape Breton
Island
PEI
NEW
BRUNSWICK
100
0
NOVA
SCOTIA
KM
June 18, 2017 - July 18, 2017
NEWFOUNDLAND
one whale
multiple whales (2 and over)
Îles-de-la-Madeleine
QUEBEC
Cape Breton
Island
PEI
NEW
BRUNSWICK
NOVA
SCOTIA
100
0
KM
As of 4 p.m., July 26. Note: exact locations are obsolete as
whales swim continuously. No sightings does not mean
that there are no whales present.
POPULATION REPORT CARDS
Best estimated number of right whales believed
still in existence
2007
393
2008
415
2009
438
2010
473
2011
490
2012
509
2013
510
2014
522
2015
526
2016
524
Note: Each year is a tally of whales sighted
in the previous year
CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCES: NOAA;
GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE
CONSORTIUM; GRAPHIC NEWS
ADULT NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE
bonnet
Lifespan: often more than three decades
callosity
blowhole
fluke
baleen
plates
comparison
with man
White markings
on belly
flipper
SIGHTINGS: THEN AND NOW
June 26, 2013 - July 26, 2013
one whale
multiple whales (2 and over)
NEWFOUNDLAND
Îles-de-la-Madeleine
QUEBEC
Cape Breton
Island
PEI
NEW
BRUNSWICK
100
0
NOVA
SCOTIA
KM
June 18, 2017 - July 18, 2017
one whale
NEWFOUNDLAND
multiple whales (2 and over)
Îles-de-la-Madeleine
QUEBEC
Cape Breton
Island
PEI
NEW
BRUNSWICK
100
0
NOVA
SCOTIA
KM
As of 4 p.m., July 26. Note: exact locations are obsolete as whales swim continuously.
No sightings does not mean that there are no whales present.
POPULATION REPORT CARDS
Best estimated number of right whales believed still in existence
2007
393
2008
415
2009
438
2010
473
2011
490
2012
509
2013
510
2014
522
2015
526
2016
524
Note: Each year is a tally of whales sighted in the previous year
CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCES: NOAA; GOVERNMENT OF CANADA;
NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE CONSORTIUM; GRAPHIC NEWS
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
* We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in. *
Discussion loading… ✨