 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Numbers of North Atlantic right whales increasing in the Gulf of St. Lawrence

Numbers of North Atlantic right whales increasing in the Gulf of St. Lawrence

Carrie Cockburn

ADULT NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE

bonnet

Lifespan:

often more than

three decades

callosity

blowhole

fluke

baleen

plates

comparison

with man

White markings

on belly

flipper

SIGHTINGS: THEN AND NOW

June 26, 2013 - July 26, 2013

NEWFOUNDLAND

one whale

multiple whales

(2 and over)

Îles-de-la-

Madeleine

QUEBEC

Cape Breton

Island

PEI

NEW

BRUNSWICK

100

0

NOVA

SCOTIA

KM

June 18, 2017 - July 18, 2017

NEWFOUNDLAND

one whale

multiple whales (2 and over)

Îles-de-la-

Madeleine

QUEBEC

Cape Breton

Island

PEI

NEW

BRUNSWICK

100

0

NOVA

SCOTIA

KM

As of 4 p.m., July 26. Note: exact locations are

obsolete as whales swim continuously.

No sightings does not mean that there

are no whales present.

POPULATION REPORT CARDS

Best estimated number of right whales believed

still in existence

2007

393

2008

415

2009

438

2010

473

2011

490

2012

509

2013

510

2014

522

2015

526

2016

524

Note: Each year is a tally of whales sighted

in the previous year

CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCES: NOAA;

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE

CONSORTIUM; GRAPHIC NEWS

ADULT NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE

bonnet

Lifespan:

often more than

three decades

callosity

blowhole

fluke

baleen

plates

comparison

with man

White markings

on belly

flipper

SIGHTINGS: THEN AND NOW

June 26, 2013 - July 26, 2013

NEWFOUNDLAND

one whale

multiple whales (2 and over)

Îles-de-la-Madeleine

QUEBEC

Cape Breton

Island

PEI

NEW

BRUNSWICK

100

0

NOVA

SCOTIA

KM

June 18, 2017 - July 18, 2017

NEWFOUNDLAND

one whale

multiple whales (2 and over)

Îles-de-la-Madeleine

QUEBEC

Cape Breton

Island

PEI

NEW

BRUNSWICK

NOVA

SCOTIA

100

0

KM

As of 4 p.m., July 26. Note: exact locations are obsolete as

whales swim continuously. No sightings does not mean

that there are no whales present.

POPULATION REPORT CARDS

Best estimated number of right whales believed

still in existence

2007

393

2008

415

2009

438

2010

473

2011

490

2012

509

2013

510

2014

522

2015

526

2016

524

Note: Each year is a tally of whales sighted

in the previous year

CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCES: NOAA;

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE

CONSORTIUM; GRAPHIC NEWS

ADULT NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE

bonnet

Lifespan: often more than three decades

callosity

blowhole

fluke

baleen

plates

comparison

with man

White markings

on belly

flipper

SIGHTINGS: THEN AND NOW

June 26, 2013 - July 26, 2013

one whale

multiple whales (2 and over)

NEWFOUNDLAND

Îles-de-la-Madeleine

QUEBEC

Cape Breton

Island

PEI

NEW

BRUNSWICK

100

0

NOVA

SCOTIA

KM

June 18, 2017 - July 18, 2017

one whale

NEWFOUNDLAND

multiple whales (2 and over)

Îles-de-la-Madeleine

QUEBEC

Cape Breton

Island

PEI

NEW

BRUNSWICK

100

0

NOVA

SCOTIA

KM

As of 4 p.m., July 26. Note: exact locations are obsolete as whales swim continuously.

No sightings does not mean that there are no whales present.

POPULATION REPORT CARDS

Best estimated number of right whales believed still in existence

2007

393

2008

415

2009

438

2010

473

2011

490

2012

509

2013

510

2014

522

2015

526

2016

524

Note: Each year is a tally of whales sighted in the previous year

CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCES: NOAA; GOVERNMENT OF CANADA;

NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE CONSORTIUM; GRAPHIC NEWS

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

* We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in. *

Discussion loading… ✨