Scheer shakes up Conservative team, promotes some rivals but not Leitch, Trost

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has named Ottawa MP Pierre Poilievre as his "shadow minister" for finance, a high-profile post previously coveted by leadership rival Maxime Bernier.

Mr. Bernier instead will play the role of innovation critic, while controversial leadership candidates Kellie Leitch and Brad Trost have been left out of Mr. Scheer's team.

Mr. Scheer unveiled his shadow cabinet on Wednesday – the list of MPs who will be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's main adversaries heading into the 2019 election.

Ms. Leitch and Mr. Trost are both absent from the list, meaning their stature within the party has been diminished. Calgary MP Deepak Obhrai, another leadership contender, was also left out. All three had critic positions under interim leader Rona Ambrose before the leadership contest began.

Ms. Leitch ran a campaign based on screening immigrants for "Canadian values," while Mr. Trost represented the socially conservative wing of the party.

Ontario MP Erin O'Toole, who came third in the leadership race, was named to Foreign Affairs, while Quebec MP Gerard Deltell is critic for Treasury Board, and British Columbia's Dan Albas will be the small business shadow minister.

Leadership hopeful Michael Chong, who ran on a platform that included a revenue-neutral carbon tax, has been named the infrastructure critic. British Columbia's Ed Fast is the party's environment critic.

Alberta MP Michelle Rempel will remain the immigration critic, while Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu is on the health file.

Veteran Ontario MP Tony Clement will take up public services and procurement and Quebec's Pierre Paul-Hus is the public safety critic.

In an interview, Mr. Bernier said he's satisfied with the Innovation, Science, and Economic Development portfolio – the second-largest file in government which includes the aerospace industry.

"It is not my first choice. It was my second choice, and for me, the most important is to have an economic portfolio," Mr. Bernier told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday.

"I'm happy with that."

Mr. Bernier, a libertarian who believes in small government, was the leadership frontrunner going into the Conservative race, but ended up coming a close second to Mr. Scheer. This summer, Mr. Bernier told The Globe he wanted the role of finance critic, and also suggested he might run again for leader. The candid admission puts added pressure on Mr. Scheer to beat the Liberals in the next election.

Mr. Bernier served as Industry minister in Stephen Harper's Conservative government in 2006 and 2007. In 2015, the Liberals renamed the department Innovation, Science, and Economic Development, with Toronto MP Navdeep Bains at the helm.

Mr. Bernier said he's looking forward to challenge Mr. Trudeau's government on economic affairs that are impacting "freedom and prosperity," echoing language he used in his campaign.

"During the campaign I spoke against subsidies to businesses, so I will have in that portfolio the opportunity to follow that and speak against subsidies to businesses like Bombardier and GM," he said.

When asked why he didn't get finance critic, Mr. Bernier said, "I don't know. You must ask the Leader of the Opposition's office," he said, adding that he's happy he received an economic post.