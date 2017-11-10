Canada, 10 other Pacific nations agree on ‘core elements’ of new trade deal

Canada and 10 other nations have agreed on the "core elements" of a new Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal, but some contentious areas – including culture and dispute settlement – were set aside for further negotiation.

The late-night deal was reached on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum in Danang, Vietnam. It came just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was accused of blocking an agreement earlier in the day.

The political drama included a scheduled meeting of TPP leaders that Mr. Trudeau did not attend and that was ultimately cancelled, leading to international media reports that Canada had "screwed" its TPP allies after getting cold feet.

Canada's Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne dismissed the reports as a "misunderstanding," and said Canada took the time it needed to push for stronger protections related to the environment and labour.

"This is Canada. We won't settle for just any deal," he told reporters Friday. "This is about making sure that Canada as a Pacific nation would have access to the markets in the Pacific region. This about setting also the terms of trade in the region."

The minister suggested that any changes to trade rules related to the auto sector – a major point of concern among North American auto makers and labour leaders – would be determined at a later date.

"Particularly when it comes to culture, when it comes to the auto sector, you'll bet that we'll take the time to consult with stakeholders to get the deal done," he told reporters.

The TPP negotiations originally included the United States, but U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the talks. He campaigned strongly against the plan, calling it "a continuing rape of our country" and "a disaster."

The challenge for Canada and Mexico is that both TPP nations are also in the midst of renegotiating the North American free-trade agreement with the U.S., meaning that many of the same issues are in play at the two separate negotiating tables.

Mr. Trudeau had been singled out by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier in the day as the reason why a TPP deal has not already been reached in time for the meeting of TPP leaders.

While APEC includes 21 member countries, the 11 nations of the TPP include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

"Ministers are pleased to announce that they have agreed on the core elements of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership," the 11 nations said in a statement. "Ministers agree that the CPTPP maintains the high standards, overall balance and integrity of the TPP while ensuring the commercial and other interests of all participants and preserving our inherent right to regulate, including the flexibility of the parties to set legislative and regulatory priorities."

