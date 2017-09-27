Canada, U.S. and Mexico remain far apart at end of third NAFTA round

The third round of negotiations on rewriting the North American free-trade agreement concluded on Wednesday with the three partners wide apart on U.S. demands that the deal slash its trade deficit.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer drew a line in the sand, making it clear the Trump administration sees boosting jobs and trade in the United States as the ultimate goal of a new NAFTA.

"We continue to push for ways to reduce the U.S. trade deficit," Mr. Lighthizer said in a statement at the conclusion of five days of talks in Ottawa. "We are committed to a substantial renegotiation that reinvigorates U.S. industry and ensures reciprocal market access for American farmers, ranchers and businesses."

The talks in Ottawa produced little of substance, with only an agreement to help small businesses gain access to the markets of all three NAFTA countries. The next round of NAFTA talks, in Washington from Oct. 11 to 15, will likely be much more difficult.

The United States is expected to table its proposals for rules of origin for autos and auto parts that would require higher levels of U.S. content in cars produced in North America, and for reforms to dispute settlement mechanisms that would favour U.S. business.

"We never said this would be easy," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said after hosting her ministerial counterparts.

Ms. Freeland took direct aim at Mr. Lighthizer's suggestions that Canada and Mexico have a better deal from the 23-year-old NAFTA pact than the United States.

She reeled off figures showing that the United States has an $8.1-billion surplus with Canada on a total trilateral trade of $634.8-billion in 2016. When it comes to manufactured goods, the U.S. surplus with Canada is $34.2-billion and $9.1-billion in auto parts, she said.

"Our trade with United States is reciprocal and usually beneficial and nearly perfectly in balance," Ms. Freeland said.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo was more blunt, likely because his country is the most threatened from President Donald Trump's insistence on making significant changes to NAFTA to rebalance its trade deficit with Mexico.

"For the next round in Washington, we will have substantial challenges to overcome," Mr. Guajardo said, warning that Mexico will not sign any deal that leaves it at a disadvantage.

"NAFTA represents more than just trade figures and numbers. NAFTA makes a commitment we share to make North America the most competitive region in the world," he said. "But let me clear: that view requires from us to increase our trade opportunities not to diminish them."

Despite the lack of agreement on big issues such as rules of content, Buy American provisions for infrastructure, and trade dispute resolution, Ms. Freeland said negotiators made progress on telecommunications, the digital trade, harmonization of regulations and reducing border red tape.