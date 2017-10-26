Chinese firm buying Aecon was subject to fraud ban by World Bank

The Chinese state-owned firm that is buying Canada's largest publicly traded construction firm helped Beijing build artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea and was barred until recently from bidding on World Bank projects over "fraudulent practices."

China Communications Construction Co. Ltd., which announced it is buying Aecon Group Inc. in a deal valued at $1.51-billion, is making the acquisition through its overseas investment arm: CCC International Holding Ltd.

The transaction must still undergo one, and possibly two, reviews by the Trudeau government. Karl Sasseville, a spokesman for Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, said the takeover will be scrutinized to determine if it is of "net benefit" to Canada.

Asked if the deal will also be subject to a national-security review, because China Communications Construction Co. is a state-owned firm, Mr. Sasseville said this has yet to be determined.

The deal is certain to be controversial, particularly because of the company's past and also because it holds the potential to be sanctioned by the U.S. government or blocked from bidding on contracts that relate to the United States.

The Chinese company has been reluctant to discuss its involvement in China's construction of several artificial islands in the South China Sea, where Beijing has been seeking to bolster its territorial claims, but a dredging vessel owned by CCC Dredging – a subsidiary – has been captured in surveillance photography of the area.

The World Bank banned China Communications Construction Co. and all its subsidiaries from bidding for World Bank construction projects in 2009 after a company it acquired was found to have engaged in bid rigging and collusion in the Philippines National Roads Improvement and Management Project. The ban was in place from 2009 to 2017.

Deputy Conservative Leader Lisa Raitt called on the Liberal government to subject the Chinese state-owned giant's takeover to a full-scale national-security review.

All foreign takeovers are required to undergo a security screening analysis but it is up to the federal cabinet to decide whether to order an in-depth national-security review, which examines the impact on the Canadian economy.

"I certainly hope it is not a cursory review. I would certainly hope the cabinet would not waive the full-scale national-security review to ensure the safety and security of Canadians," she told The Globe and Mail. "If this were to happen in the Harper government it definitely would be a transaction that we would look at very carefully."

Ms. Raitt said she is concerned because CCC International Holding is "clearly state-owned" and it could use the takeover to advance China's interest in key areas of the Canadian economy.

"This is a communications and construction company and everybody is aware that the future of the world is imbedding communications within infrastructure that is public and we want to make sure everything is secure when it comes to security," Ms. Raitt said. "This is a big deal."

Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has made closer ties to China, including a potential free-trade deal, a cornerstone of its foreign policy. China has publicly deplored Canada's national-security reviews as protectionism and demanded they be part of the free-trade talks.

Since the Liberals came to power, they have been much more open to investment from China in a number of key sectors of the economy.

In June, Ottawa approved a Chinese investor's takeover of a Canadian high-tech company even though the U.S. Department of Defence is reviewing all its business dealings with Vancouver-based Norsat International.

Norsat's customers include the U.S. Department of Defence, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army and the giant aircraft manufacturer Boeing, in addition to NATO, the Irish Department of Defence, the Taiwanese army, and major media companies such as CBS News and Reuters. Norsat says its technology is also used by Nav Canada, operator of the country's civil air navigation service.

Concerns were raised in Washington and in Parliament that Hytera Communications' takeover of Norsat would help provide technology for the Chinese government. In March, Hytera was sued by Motorola Solutions over allegations three engineers who left Motorola to work for Hytera stole patents and trade secrets.

Two former directors of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service – Richard Fadden and Ward Elcock – weighed in, saying the Norsat transaction should have been subjected to a full-scale security review.

In February, Ottawa approved the sale of one of British Columbia's biggest retirement-home chains to a Beijing-based insurance titan with a murky ownership structure in a deal that gave China a foothold in Canada's health-care sector.

In March, the government approved a Chinese takeover of a Montreal high-tech firm, ITF Technologies – a transaction that had previously been blocked by the former Conservative government after it became convinced the deal would undermine a technological edge Western militaries have over China.