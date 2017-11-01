Missing and murdered Indigenous women inquiry hit by bureaucracy, needs more time

The commissioners of the problem-plagued inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women say they have been hampered by bureaucracy and need more than the two years allotted by the federal Liberal government to complete the task they have been given.

An interim report released by the commission on Wednesday looks back at the 98 previous studies that have touched upon the systemic reasons why a disproportionately large number of Indigenous women and girls are victims of crime. The report, which makes repeated reference to pervasive racism in Canada, including in police forces and the media, says many of the recommendations of those studies have gone largely unheeded.

But it also looks at difficulties that the commission itself has faced in getting off the ground. They include cross-jurisdictional issues between the federal government and the provinces, a refusal by Ottawa to provide information gathered before the formal inquiry began because of privacy concerns, delays caused by federal procurement rules, technological barriers, burdensome federal contracting rules and other problems.

The commissioners recommend that the federal government take steps to provide "options and alternatives" that would allow them to get around those obstacles.

But they also say they have been given an impossibly short amount of time to get to the bottom of the complex problem of murdered and missing Indigenous women.

"During our start-up phase, it became evident that we can't fulfill our mandate in a two-year time frame without risking further harm to families and survivors," says the report. "Rather that supporting and advancing healing and reconciliation, the national inquiry would run the risk of doing just the opposite. We need more time and resources to do our work properly."

The $54-million inquiry has been criticized for failing to communicate adequately with families of missing and murdered women, the public and the media. This interim report could not incorporate testimony provided by families of the victims because those hearings did not begin in earnest until this fall – after the first draft was written.

Some of the families have said the entire process has been flawed and should be restarted.

The commissioners say they recognize that criticism and are working hard to resolve their operational issues. And, even though this is just an interim report, they make 10 recommendations, including the call for a reduction in the bureaucratic issues that have confronted them.

They ask for the implementation of the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which examined abuses at Canada's residential schools, as well as compliance with a Human Rights Tribunal ruling of last year, which said Canada must provide social services to children on reserves that are equal to those offered elsewhere in Canada.

They want the government to contact the families and survivors who participated in the prehearing process to tell them how to take part in the actual inquiry.

They want more money to help Indigenous organizations participate, to establish a commemoration fund and to pay for programs to support those affected emotionally by their work.

They ask for the federal government to consider re-establishing the Aboriginal Healing Foundation, which was created to help survivors of residential schools. And they want the government to work with the provinces and territories to create a national police task force that would field cases the inquiry decides need more scrutiny.

The commissioners say they learned during the first year of operation that they must create stronger connections with the family members of victims and survivors, that they must learn more about Indigenous traditions and that they must manage the limited time they are given.

"Our vision is to see Indigenous women and girls restored to their rightful power and place," write the commissioners. "This is based on our guiding principle: that all Indigenous women and girls are sacred."