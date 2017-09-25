 Skip to main content

New directives allow federal agencies to use torture-tainted info to help stop attacks

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale speaks to reporters in St. John’s on Sept. 13, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

New federal directives say Canada's national police, spy and border agencies will be allowed to use information that was likely extracted through torture in order to prevent loss of life or injury.

It means the RCMP, Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Canada Border Services Agency could use torture-tainted information with the aim of stopping a terrorist attack.

However, the directives released today prohibit disclosing or requesting information when doing so could result in someone being abused in a foreign prison.

The directives are revised versions of instructions issued by the previous Conservative government.

Several human rights groups and the federal NDP had called on the Liberals to repeal those instructions because they effectively condoned torture.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said early last year the ministerial directives raised troubling issues.

