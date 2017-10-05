Federal finances stable but most provinces in trouble, budget watchdog says

The federal debt is on track to be entirely eliminated in just over 40 years, according to a new analysis from the Parliamentary Budget Officer.

The PBO's latest fiscal sustainability report also takes a close look at the fiscal health of the provinces, warning that provincial finances are not sustainable as a whole. The report singles out Quebec and Nova Scotia for praise, but warns that Alberta's finances stand out as a point of concern.

Read also: Finance officials 'struggling' to find a fix for family-business concerns amid tax changes

Story continues below advertisement

The report will likely serve as welcome news for federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who is meeting in Toronto Thursday with private sector economists to receive their input ahead of the government's fall fiscal update. When Finance Canada last released its own long-term projections, it had outlined a scenario of annual deficits until the 2050s.

The PBO's 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Report shows a more positive future for federal finances than what the department suggests. The PBO numbers also represent an improvement over what the PBO estimated in its 2016 outlook.

The PBO said the main reason for the improved federal numbers is due to revised assumptions on interest rates.

The report said that with the exception of Quebec and Nova Scotia, current fiscal policies across provinces and territories are not sustainable over the long term.

The rankings are based on a measurement of what the PBO calls the fiscal gap, which is the amount a government would have to change course in order to keep its debt-to-GDP levels stable. If the fiscal gap is positive, that could mean a mix of tax cuts and new spending. If the gap is negative, a government would have to cut spending or raise taxes in order to keep debt stable.

Quebec has the largest positive fiscal gap, at 3 per cent of GDP, while Alberta has the largest negative fiscal gap, at 4.6 per cent. Those findings may seem at odds with the fact that Quebec's debt load is currently much larger than Alberta's, but PBO officials say Alberta's debt situation is on track to worsen quickly while Quebec is on pace to quickly improve its debt situation.

Assistant Parliamentary Budget Officer Mostafa Askari said the findings will likely prompt increased debate on the issue of federal transfers to the provinces in areas like health care and equalization.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta does not currently receive equalization, while Quebec received more than $10-billion last year from Ottawa under the program. Nova Scotia received $1.7-billion.

Equalization is meant to ensure that citizens receive similar levels of provincial government services at reasonably similar levels of taxation, regardless of where they live in Canada.

"It's an issue," said Mr. Askari. "Is the system actually working effectively?"

The PBO's estimate of Ottawa's positive fiscal gap is 1.2 per cent of GDP, up from 0.9 per cent of GDP in last year's report. That means that to maintain the federal net debt at its current level of 33.2 per cent of GDP, the PBO estimates that Ottawa could increase spending or reduce taxes by a combined $24.5-billion while remaining sustainable.

In contrast, the provinces and territories would have to raise taxes or reduce spending by a combined $18.7-billion a year – or 0.9 per cent of GDP – in order to avoid a significant spike in their combined debt-to-GDP levels.

In the event that neither level of government make any changes, the PBO says the federal debt would be eliminated in just over 40 years, while the provincial debt-to-GDP ratio would rise from 28 per cent to over 100 per cent within the next 75 years.