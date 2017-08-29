Federal NDP has over 124,000 members, tripling March figures

The federal New Democrats say they have tripled their membership numbers over the course of the ongoing leadership race.

The NDP says it has more than 124,000 card-carrying members eligible to vote for the next leader, including nearly 32,000 from B.C.

The overall figure represents a big boost for the party, which had just 41,000 members at the end of March.

Story continues below advertisement

Earning the support of members is key for the four leadership contenders — Ontario MP Charlie Angus; Jagmeet Singh, a member of the Ontario legislature; Manitoba MP Niki Ashton; and Quebec MP Guy Caron.

Earlier today, the United Food and Commercial Workers union announced it is endorsing Singh for leader.

Union national president Paul Meinema says Singh is the candidate who best represents the interests of his members and says Singh will help expand the party "to new heights with a new generation."