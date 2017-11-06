Former prime ministers gather for Parliament’s 150th anniversary

Federal politicians and past prime ministers of all partisan stripes gathered today in the House of Commons to mark the 150th anniversary of Canada's first Parliament.

In marking the anniversary, House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan asked current members of Parliament to imagine what it was like on Nov. 6, 1867, when the country's first lawmakers gathered in Ottawa.

And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reminded former and current parliamentarians of several noted events since that time — both good and bad — that have shaped Canada into what it is today.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called the Parliament of Canada much more than merely bricks and mortar.

And while Scheer also acknowledged some dark moments in Canada's past, he said there were more good moments than bad over the last 150 years, culminating in a country that is the envy of the world.

Former prime ministers John Turner, Joe Clark, Brian Mulroney and Paul Martin were among those who watched and listened from the Commons visitor's gallery as anniversary tributes were read into the official record.