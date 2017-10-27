IT expert who cleaned McGuinty office computers signed immunity deal, trial hears

The IT expert hired by former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty's chief of staff to wipe clean computer hard drives signed an immunity agreement before talking to police, a criminal trial was told.

Peter Faist testified in court in Toronto's Old City Hall on Friday that he signed the agreement in October 2014, as part of his co-operation with a police investigation.

Mr. Faist is the spouse of Laura Miller, formerly Mr. McGuinty's deputy chief of staff. Ms. Miller and David Livingston, the former chief of staff, are facing criminal breach of trust and mischief charges in connection with the destruction of e-mails and other government records related to the cancellation of two gas-fired power plants. Each has pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from police accusations that Mr. Livingston hired a non-government employee, Mr. Faist, to wipe clean the hard drives in the premier's office just days before Mr. McGuinty resigned in February 2013.

Mr. Faist, speaking publicly for the first time about his role in what is known as "Pete's Project," said his involvement began in early 2013, when Ms. Miller asked him if he knew anyone capable of cleaning personal data off computers in the office.

"I said I could do it myself," he told prosecution lawyer Tom Lemon.

After Ms. Miller's initial inquiries, Mr. Faist said he dealt with Dave Gene, also a deputy chief of staff in Mr. McGuinty's office.

On Jan. 9, 2013 – three weeks before Mr. Livingston received special access to the desktop computers – Mr. Gene asked Mr. Faist, "Hey, are you looking into wiping our computers?" according to an e-mail read in court.

Mr. Faist met with Mr. Gene that same day. "Did you know the work would involve the wiping of hard drives?" Mr. Lemon asked. "Cleaning," Mr. Faist corrected. "Just to discuss whether it was feasible."

The following day, Mr. Faist said he looked to purchase software that could clean personal data but preserve the operating system.

Mr. Faist said he submitted an invoice dated Jan. 28, 2013, in the amount of $11,017.50 to the Liberal Caucus Service Bureau.

He has told police he was instructed by Ms. Miller to "wipe off personal data" on about 20 computers in the premier's office. Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7, 2013, he erased 632,000 files, accounting for 13 per cent of all the data on the 20 hard drives, police documents allege. A few days later, Premier Kathleen Wynne assumed office.

Mr. McGuinty is not under investigation and has co-operated with the probe.

The trial continues.