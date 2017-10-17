Morneau chose not to establish blind trust, ethics watchdog says

Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson, speaking publicly for the first time on Finance Minister Bill Morneau's financial arrangements, made it clear she didn't advise the Toronto politician against establishing a blind trust for his substantial assets.

The federal watchdog emphasized that she merely advised him there was no need to set one up.

Ms. Dawson's comments to reporters Tuesday indicate that she was making it clear it was Mr. Morneau's decision not to set up a blind trust, which would have put his wealth beyond his reach while he serves in public office.

The commissioner told media that she did not tell Mr. Morneau he should not put his holdings in a blind trust.

"I said it wasn't necessary," she told reporters.

Ms. Dawson added that an an explanation for why it was not necessary would require her to take questioners through the legislation governing what constitutes a conflict of interest for public office holders.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his Finance Minister, who is one of the richest people in his cabinet, did not establish a blind trust because of Ms. Dawson's advice.

"We have in Canada a Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner who is mandated to ensure everyone follows the rules … I can tell you the Minister of Finance worked extensively with [the Commissioner] when he came into this job and followed all her recommendations," Mr. Trudeau told reporters.

The Prime Minister placed his family fortune in a blind trust when he came to office.

The Conservatives called Tuesday for Mr. Morneau to publicly divulge everything he submitted to the ethics commissioner for her review.