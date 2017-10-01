Jagmeet Singh chosen as new federal NDP leader

Jagmeet Singh is the winner of the race to lead the New Democrats into the next federal election.

Mr. Singh, the former deputy leader of the Ontario NDP, surprised no one by landing on top of the first ballot when the results were revealed Sunday. He was the first choice of more than 35,000 of the roughly 65,000 party members who voted.

Charlie Angus, a veteran MP from Northern Ontario was in second, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, and Quebec MP Guy Caron was fourth As with other leadership races, voter turnout was low. Just 52.8 per cent of eligible party members marked a ballot. Those kinds of numbers make the final results of the ranked ballots more difficult to predict.

Mr. Singh entered the race after the other candidates but quickly surged into the lead by selling what he said were tens of thousands of memberships and by out-distancing his rivals in fundraising by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Speaking to The Globe and Mail earlier this month, Mr. Singh confidently predicted that he would not lose the race.

He is a turbaned Sikh, a fact that some pundits suggest will make it more difficult to win support in secular Quebec. The NDP parlayed its newfound support in that province into the so-called Orange Wave of 2012 which saw then leader Jack Layton become the party's first ever Leader of the Official Opposition.

But, at 38, Mr. Singh is seen as someone who can reinvigorate the party and potentially siphon some centre-left voters from the Liberals when the country next goes to the polls in 2019. His popularity with minorities in the suburban ridings around Toronto and Vancouver could help the NDP in regions where the party has struggled to win seats.

Mr. Layton died shortly after the 2012 election and New Democrats elected Quebec MP Tom Mulcair to succeed him. Last year, after significant losses in the 2015, they voted to replace Mr. Mulcair and set up the very long race for a new leader which will end this month.

Mr. Singh would be the first visible-minority leader of a major national party.