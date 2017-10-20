 Skip to main content

Jagmeet Singh resigns seat in Ontario legislature after winning federal NDP leadership

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses supporters as he kicks off his first cross-country tour at a rally in Ottawa on Oct. 15, 2017.

Fred Chartrand/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has resigned his seat in Ontario's legislature.

Singh, 38, had served as a member of provincial parliament since 2011, representing the riding of Bramalea-Gore-Malton.

He was elected leader of the federal New Democrats on Oct. 1 and became the first visible minority to claim the leadership of a federal party.

He does not yet hold a seat in the House of Commons and has indicated he may not seek one until the next election in 2019.

Singh is expected to meet with Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath Monday at Queen's Park.

