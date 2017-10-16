Liberals to cut small business tax, tweak controversial proposals

The Liberal government will lower the small-business tax rate to 9 per cent by 2019, winning immediate praise from an increasingly restless Liberal caucus.

The announcement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau represents the government's first official policy response to the strong criticism it has faced since releasing proposed changes to small-business tax rules in July.

The government also said Monday that it would be revising some of its tax proposals, with further details to be announced throughout the week. Monday's announcement contained few details as to how its controversial proposals will be changed.

Story continues below advertisement

Read also: Lessons from the Liberals' tax mess

How the Liberals want to change the tax code – and why

"This tax cut will support Canadian small businesses," Mr. Trudeau said at an event in Stouffville, Ont.

The previous Conservative government's 2015 budget had legislated a plan to gradually reduce the small-business rate by 0.5 percentage points a year until it reaches 9 per cent by 2019.

But the Liberal government's first budget only approved the first decrease – to 10.5 per cent from 11 per cent – and removed the automatic future decreases. The Liberals had declined to say until now whether they would follow through with future cuts to 9 per cent, as promised in the Liberal Party's election platform.

Liberal MPs were summoned to an 8 a.m. closed-door caucus meeting Monday on Parliament Hill to receive an outline of the government's plans from Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau.

Liberal MPs emerged from the hour-long meeting expressing satisfaction with how the government is responding to the controversy over its initial package of proposals.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick MP Wayne Long, who had been among the most vocal critics of his own government, said he was happy with what he heard.

"For the first time in a long time, I've got a bit of my smile back and feel very, very good about where we're going to go as a government," Mr. Long told reporters following the hour-long caucus meeting. "I think that [lowering the small-business tax rate] sends a signal. I think everyone knows that our small-business tax rate is certainly the lowest in the G7 and we're going to get a little more aggressive with that tax rate and free up some more capital for small business … I view it as a very, very positive thing."

Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara said the government's pledge will be good for the Canadian economy.

"It's a good thing for small businesses across Canada," he said. Liberal MP Judy Sgro called the government's revised plan "terrific."

The government also said Monday that it will be revising its proposals in relation to income sprinkling, which allows a small-business owner to split income among family members to reduce the family's overall tax bill. The government is sticking with the plan to remove this benefit in cases where family members have not made a "reasonable" contribution to the business. A new definition states that such a contribution must include either labour, capital, taking on a financial risk such as co-signing a loan or past contributions along those lines. Parts of the original proposal that would have limited access to the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption are being removed in response to concern that they would negatively affect the inter-generational transfer of family businesses.

The government said the overall thrust of the proposals must go ahead so that the lower small-business tax rate does not create new incentives for people to incorporate simply as a way of paying less tax.

Story continues below advertisement

Briefing materials from the Department of Finance state that the vast majority of private corporations will not be affected by the changes to small-business rules. The department estimates that about 50,000 family-owned corporations – roughly 3 per cent – benefit annually from income sprinkling. About 80 per cent of these families earn more than $125,000 in total income and 50 per cent of these families earn more than $200,000 in total income.

Federal officials said the government will also announce revisions this week that will include guarantees that low- and middle-income Canadians will be protected from new measures that raise taxes on personal investments made through private corporations.

The Liberal government has faced strong opposition from small-business owners to the changes that were first presented in July, in addition to vocal criticism inside the governing party's caucus.

Senior federal officials said the final measures will be introduced in the fall fiscal update in the coming weeks. The original proposals included draft legislation for consultation. The government said Monday that revised draft legislation related to income sprinkling will be released for further comment before the measures take effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

With files from Daniel Leblanc