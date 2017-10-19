Liberals drop capital-gains tax proposal amid family farm concerns

The Liberal government is dropping one of the three key elements of its controversial small business tax proposals in response to agriculture sector concern that it would harm the ability to pass on a business to the next generation.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay made the announcement at a farm in the small eastern Ontario town of Erinsville.

Draft tax legislation that would restrict the conversion of dividend income into lower-taxed capital gains was one of three proposals released for consultation by Mr. Morneau in July. The package also included a draft bill to restrict the use of income "sprinkling" among family members as a way of paying less overall tax. A third, less developed proposal, aimed to curb the use of incorporated small businesses as a vehicle for making passive investments – such as company stocks – that are unrelated to the business.

Story continues below advertisement

The package of measures generated major controversy from small business owners and the government has been making a series of policy announcements throughout the week in an effort to respond to those concerns.

The July proposals included a consultation paper that noted there are long-standing concerns that shareholders of corporations are currently ineligible for the lifetime capital gains exemption – which is $835,716 for shares of a qualified small business or up to $1-million for qualified farms and fishing property – when they sell their shares to a corporation owned by their adult children. The exemption is available, however, should they sell to a third party.

The government sought advice for how to address these concerns. However during the course of the consultations, business groups said the package of reforms – particularly the two draft bills – would make this situation worse.

On Monday, Mr. Morneau announced that the income sprinkling provisions would not affect the lifetime capital gains exemption. On Thursday, he said the government will not be moving ahead with the draft bill on converting income into capital gains.

"We heard from business owners, including many farmers and fishers, that the draft legislation on converting income to capital gains – which was part of our consultation – was too broad and that it could create some problems for intergenerational transfers of businesses and farms. We heard some concern that it might be more difficult for farmers to pass their farm to the next generation. So what I'm announcing this morning is that we're going to take a step back and reconsider that aspect of our tax reform proposal," he said. "We're going to work with farmers like John to protect family businesses, including farms and fisheries in particular, and their ability to hand that business, that farm, down to the next generation."

In a news release, the government said it would spend the coming year working with farmers, fishers and other business owners "to develop proposals to better accommodate intergenerational transfers of businesses while protecting the fairness of the tax system."

During the news conference, Mr. Morneau was asked about the separate issue of why he did not place his significant personal assets in a blind trust. The issue has dogged the finance minister since the situation was first reported by The Globe and Mail on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Morneau said he would have more to say on the issue later in the day Thursday. He is expected to attend Question Period in the House of Commons for the first time this week.

Also this week, the minister has announced that the small business tax rate will be reduced from 10.5 per cent to 9 per cent by 2019 and that the proposed restrictions on passive investment in an incorporated small business will be changed to allow for up to $50,000 a year in passive investment income, which is equivalent to a 5 per cent return on assets of $1-million.