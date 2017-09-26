Liberals protest appointment of anti-abortion MP as status of women committee chair

Liberal politicians are protesting the decision of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to appoint an anti-abortion MP to sit as chair of the Commons status of women committee.

The Liberals, who have a majority on the committee, walked out of a meeting on Tuesday after Rachael Harder, the member of Parliament for Lethbridge, was named to the position. The status of women committee is one of the few Commons committees for which the Official Opposition appoints the chair.

Mr. Scheer, who personally opposes abortion, has said a party led by him would not reopen the divisive issue of abortion.

But Ms. Harder has indicated that she is in favour of legislation to protect the unborn. And it has been reported that, under the 2016 Canada Summer Jobs program, she gave nearly $12,000 to pregnancy centres in her riding that refuse to provide abortions.

"We as Liberal members were not prepared to support a member who is not pro-choice, who does not support a woman's right to choose" to have an abortion, Pam Damoff, the Liberal co-chair of the committee, said in an interview after the walkout.

"She has also not been supportive of transgender rights," said Ms. Damoff, pointing out that Ms. Harder missed the vote on a government bill to add gender identity and gender expression to the list of prohibited grounds of discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Acts.

Justin Trudeau said in 2014, before he was Prime Minister, that he would accept no new Liberal MP who is anti-abortion.

Maryam Monsef, the Minister of the Status of Women, said after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that, although Commons committees are independent, she supports the Liberal MPs in their decision to walk out.

"The heart of much of our efforts is recognition that when women and girls have choice, when they have basic safety and opportunity, we all thrive," Ms. Monsef told reporters.

"Ultimately, this is about Andrew Scheer choosing to appoint an anti-choice candidate to the status of women's committee," she said, "and all of us within our government stand with a woman's right to choose [abortion] and to have those services available to her if that's her choice."

Sheila Malcolmson, the NDP critic for the status of women who sits on the committee, did not join the Liberals in the walkout but said the protest came as a welcome surprise.

Ms. Malcolmson, who urged the Conservatives to appoint a different MP as committee chair, said she was about to ask the clerk to initiate a vote on Ms. Harder's appointment. "If the Liberals had joined me in voting down Harder's nomination, then the Conservatives would have been forced to bring forth a new nominee," she said.

Calls to Ms. Harder's office and the office of Mr. Scheer were not immediately returned, though Ms. Harder told reporters after the committee meeting that the Liberals were "thwarting democracy" by not letting her nomination come to a vote.

But the anti-abortion group We Need a Law said the walkout demonstrates that the Liberal government is prepared to silence dissenting voices.

"If the Liberals and NDP were so certain of the rightness of their position, they would not fear a different opinion," Anna Nienhuis, a spokeswoman for the group, said in a statement. "It also seems that they've forgotten that Ms. Harder is a woman herself, a woman who does not believe her equality rests in her access to abortion, a belief many of us Canadian women hold very strongly."