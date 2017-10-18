Liberals set $50,000 a year threshold on taxing investments in corporations

Incorporated small businesses will be allowed to generate income of up to $50,000 a year in their corporate structures without being subject to controversial new restrictions on passive investments, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Wednesday.

The minister's announcement in New Brunswick is aimed at addressing concerns from middle-class small-business owners who warned the government's original proposals would hurt their ability to save for economic downturns, short-term parental or sick leave, or retirement via their businesses.

Mr. Morneau said the proposed new threshold will ensure the changes only affect the government's stated target: very high wealth individuals who use small-business structures as a vehicle for paying less tax.

The Finance Minister estimated that with the threshold of up to $50,000 a year in passive income in a year, which is equivalent to $1-million in savings, the new proposed restrictions on passive investment will affect less than 3 per cent of the 1.8 million Canadian Controlled Private Corporations. Mr. Morneau had previously said about 5 per cent of small businesses would be affected by the original proposals on passive investment.

"We understand that many, many small businesses are using their corporations to save for the future by making passive investments," he said. "For the vast majority of corporations, the overwhelming majority, this isn't a problem. But in a very small number of cases, it gives wealthy people an unfair advantage over-and-above everyone else."

Mr. Morneau's original proposal for passive investments has been the most controversial aspect of the package of proposed reforms that he released in July for consultation. That July package included proposed tax measures that would discourage the use of incorporated small businesses as a vehicle for making passive investments – such as shares of other companies – that are unrelated to the small business.

Savings that are reinvested back into the business would be unaffected by the federal proposals.

Mr. Morneau had previously argued that small business owners should take advantage of existing programs – such as registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) and tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) – as their primary vehicle for saving. Business owners responded that withdrawal rules for RRSPs make that an unattractive option for savings that may be required before retirement. Wednesday's announcement of an annual $50,000 threshold is the government's response to those concerns.

"What we heard through a period of consultation is that we needed to understand exactly how people use these rules to save, not only for their business, but also for their family affairs such as parental leave, sick days or retirement. The challenge of balancing family with a business was something we've heard throughout our consultation," he said. "We know that many people build savings and nest eggs under the current rules. So we want to be absolutely clear. Existing savings and the income from those savings will not be impacted."

The other main aspects of the July proposals included measures aimed at limiting the ability of small business owners to "sprinkle" income to family members who are not directly involved in the business as a way of paying less tax. Another proposal would restrict the conversion of dividend income into lower-taxed capital gains.

On Monday, Mr. Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a revised definition of how the government will define whether income sprinkling is reasonable and exempt from the new rules. It also said the sprinkling provisions would not apply to the lifetime capital gains exemption.

The Liberals also announced on Monday that the small-business tax rate – which applies to the first $500,000 in active business income – will be lowered from 10.5 per cent to 9 per cent by 2019. The Parliamentary Budget Officer has estimated that lowering the small business tax rate to 9 per cent would lower federal revenues by about $800-million a year.

Mr. Morneau said the money raised by the new restrictions on small businesses will help pay for the tax cut.

Mr. Morneau repeated Wednesday that the income sprinkling provisions are expected to raise about $250-million a year in new federal revenue. He said the passive investment provisions will raise multiples of the $250-million figure, but that it was too early to provide a firm revenue estimate.

The government announced Wednesday that its proposals related to passive investment will be released in the form of draft legislation for consultation at the time of the 2018 budget.

Dan Kelly, the president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said the changes to passive investment are welcome but will require more time to review.

"It is certainly progress. The best part is that the government is starting to recognize that passive investment plays an important role," he said.

Mr. Kelly, who has been among the most vocal critics of the government's original proposals, said he questions the government's claim that less than 3 per cent of businesses will be affected. He also said the $50,000 threshold is too low and could hurt businesses that are aiming to grow. He said the government's assurances that savings that are reinvested in the business will not be affected by the new restrictions on passive investment are "very murky" and require clarification.

"We're going to need a little bit of time to look at these new proposals to find out how far-reaching they are expected to be," he said. "I think it's way too soon to say whether the overall package is going to do the trick to restore business confidence and trust with the government."

The Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, which was among the high-tech advocacy groups that had raised strong concerns with the July proposals, issued a statement praising Wednesday's announcement.

"The government of Canada, and the finance minister specifically, demonstrated a clear willingness to incorporate our feedback to ensure these changes are in line government's policy objectives," the association's CEO, Mike Woollatt, said.