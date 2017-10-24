Federal deficit shrinks on strong economic growth, Liberals say in fall update

Stronger economic growth will generate an $8.9-billion improvement to Ottawa's finances this year, allowing the Liberal government to forecast smaller deficits and announce future increases to programs aimed and low- and middle-income Canadians.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau's 2017 fall economic statement – titled Progress for the Middle Class – does not go as far as setting a timeline for erasing the deficit.

Virtually all of the new fiscal room that has materialized since the March budget will be put toward lowering the deficit this year. However the update announces two new policy measures that will have a combined annual cost of $1.9-billion a year by 2021-22.

The government is moving up its timeline by two years for indexing the Canada Child Benefit to the cost of living. This will now occur as of July 2018. The government also announced Tuesday that it will enhance the Working Income Tax Benefit by $500-million a year starting in 2019, with further details to come in the 2018 budget.

The deficit is now projected to come in at $19.9-billion this year, compared to the $28.5-billion forecast in the March budget, including adjustments for forecasting risks. The fall update projects that annual deficits will decline gradually over time, reaching $12.5-billion in 2022-23, the final year of the forecast.

