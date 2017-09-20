Lockheed-Martin urges federal government to consider offers for full fighter-jet replacement

The manufacturer of the F-35 stealth fighter aircraft is urging the federal government to skip its increasingly complicated plans to purchase an interim fleet of rival jets and open up tenders for the full replacement of Canada's CF-18s.

The head of the F-35 Lightning II program said that Lockheed-Martin Corp. could start delivering a full fleet of new jets as quickly as Boeing Co. can produce an interim fleet of 18 Super Hornets for the Royal Canadian Air Force. The interim purchase, which was announced by Ottawa late last year and is now valued at $6.4-billion, would be a stopgap for the Canadian military before the full $19-billion replacement in the next decade.

"We can get F-35s in country just as fast as they can get new Super Hornets, it's that simple," Lockheed-Martin executive vice-president Jeff Babione said in an interview on Wednesday. "We have the airplane, we can deliver it in a manner that meets your timing, and going to a competition more quickly will get you the capability that ultimately, we think, the Canadian government needs."

His comments were made as Ottawa and Boeing are embroiled in a heightening war of words over a trade dispute involving Canadian-based Bombardier Inc. in front of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Boeing is refusing to drop its trade complaint against the Canadian-based aerospace company over allegations of illegal subsidies and dumping in relation to a money-losing sale to Delta Air Lines last year, while Ottawa has retaliated by stalling on its planned procurement of Super Hornets.

Federal ministers have publicly lashed out at Boeing for failing to act as a "trusted" or "valued" partner with the Canadian government in the dispute. This week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the company of trying to kill thousands of jobs in the Canadian aerospace sector with its complaint. A decision in this dispute is expected next week.

The Liberals have also feuded with Lockheed-Martin in the past, with the party promising in the previous election that it would not buy the F-35s that had been favoured by the previous Conservative government.

However, Mr. Babione said the Canadian government can count on Lockheed-Martin for the planned purchase of a full fleet of 88 fighter jets, pointing out his company has already delivered more than 240 F-35s around the world.

"This is an opportunity to reassure the Canadian government that as a trusted partner, Lockheed-Martin is here to help them with their fighter shortfall," he said.

A key decision for the government will be whether it will resume discussions on the acquisition of the Super Hornets if and when the trade dispute is eventually resolved. Ottawa has already said it is looking at other options, including the acquisition of second-hand fighter jets in Australia.

"We continue to look for options on an interim solution because our Forces need to have the equipment that they're supposed to have to fulfill their responsibilities and to serve their country, and we're going to continue to do that," Mr. Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

Based in Fort Worth, Tex., Mr. Babione was in Ottawa to hold meetings at the bureaucratic level with officials from the departments of Innovation and Defence, in addition to meeting suppliers in the Canadian aerospace industry.

As it stands, there is approximately $3.1-million in Canadian content in each F-35, or just less than 3 per cent of its fly-away cost. With more than 3,000 aircraft expected to be sold around the world for the duration of the F-35 program, Lockheed-Martin is promising huge benefits for Canadian suppliers if the federal government continues to participate in the program.

Lockheed-Martin points out that it sold 60 F-35s to South Korea for $13.2-billion, saying the figure compares favourably with the U.S. government's price tag of $6.4-billion for 18 Super Hornets.

Mr. Babione said that buying a full fleet could end up being more cost-effective than proceeding with the interim fleet, especially if the government ends up buying two different fighter jets.

"An interim buy would not add value to the ultimate buy. That's why going immediately to a competition is more cost-effective. Both companies can deliver the airplanes in the same period of time; let's just get on with the one you want," he said.