Manitoba shuffles cabinet, makes Indigenous and Northern Relations a stand-alone department

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has announced a minor cabinet shuffle which makes Indigenous and Northern Relations a stand-alone department.

Indigenous Relations was previously lumped in with Municipal Affairs.

Gimli MLA Jeff Wharton is the new Minister of Municipal Relations, while his predecessor Eileen Clarke is now solely responsible for Indigenous Relations.

Story continues below advertisement

A few other cabinet ministers switched portfolios with Francophone Relations Minister Rochelle Squires, now responsible for sustainable development, while Cathy Cox is the new Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage.

Ron Schuler becomes the new Minister of Infrastructure and Blaine Pedersen goes to the Department of Growth, Enterprise and Trade.

The cabinet ministers in charge of major departments including Justice, Health and Education remain the same.

Mr. Pallister says he decided to split up municipal and Indigenous relations "because of the enormous importance of each to ensuring our province's full prosperity and quality of life.

"This fine-tuning of our cabinet team will allow our government to focus more effectively on the priorities of Manitobans," Mr. Pallister said in a statement on Thursday. "This is the right team for the next phase of our mandate."

There are now 14 ministers in cabinet, including the Premier.