Morneau keeps stake in family business through holding company, watchdog says

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is allowed to continue owning shares in his family's publicly traded company because he holds them indirectly through a holding company – rules that Canada's federal ethics commissioner has said she'd like to see changed.

The former businessman has come under heavy criticism this week after The Globe and Mail revealed he is not keeping his substantial wealth in a blind trust that would place it beyond his reach – a mechanism that his boss Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has championed as the gold standard for federal ministers.

Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson's office has told The Globe and Mail that ministers are not required to divest of controlled assets such as publicly traded shares if they are held in an indirect manner through another corporation.

In a statement provided to The Globe and Mail, her office said the divestment requirement "does not apply to any controlled assets that reporting public office holders hold indirectly, through a holding company or other similar mechanism."

Ms. Dawson made it even more clear in a subsequent interview with CTV News Tuesday where she said of Mr. Morneau: "He doesn't hold them, the corporation holds them, that's the legal entity," Ms. Dawson told CTV News.

Lisa Raitt, the deputy leader of the Official Opposition, said she does not believe a federal politician should be able to avoid having to place assets in a blind trust because they are held indirectly through a corporation.

"I hope the minister is not using a holding corporation to avoid his responsibility of placing his assets in a blind trust. This would be the very thing he accuses small businesses of doing – setting up a corporation to avoid paying their fair share of taxes," Ms. Raitt said.

Mr. Morneau's holdings include a family trust – the contents of which are not public.

In addition, according to corporate disclosure records accurate until the fall of 2015, around the time he became a cabinet minister, Mr. Morneau owned more than two million shares of Morneau Shepell, the publicly traded pension and human resources company he previously helmed.

The Finance Minister has repeatedly declined to say what he did with these shares, even as he faces allegations that he is in a conflict of interest for sponsoring C-27, a bill to change pension rules in a manner that opposition parties say could reasonably be expected to benefit Morneau Shepell.

Ms. Dawson, speaking publicly for the first time on Finance Minister Bill Morneau's conflict-of-interest controversy, made it clear Tuesday she didn't advise the former executive against establishing a blind trust for his substantial wealth.

The federal watchdog said she merely told Mr. Morneau that it was not necessary to set up a blind trust that would place his wealth beyond his reach while he served in public office.

Mr. Morneau's office has defended him by saying everything he has done is in keeping with the conflict-of-interest law.

The mandate letter he was given by Mr. Trudeau at the outset of his job as finance minister said, however, that he must exceed that measure.

"The arrangement of your private affairs should bear the closest public scrutiny. This is an obligation that is not fully discharged by simply acting within the law," the prime minister wrote to Mr. Morneau in November, 2015.

On Tuesday, Mr. Morneau released a letter he wrote to Ms. Dawson asking for another meeting with her to discuss his financial holdings and recommendations on how he should be best arranging them to avoid conflicts of interest.

"As you know, these recommendations have recently been the subject of increased public scrutiny, and I am writing to seek further guidance in this matter," the minister wrote to Ms. Dawson.

"I would ask that we meet again to discuss the guidance you have provided and the assets, holdings and disclosures I have."

He said he would be willing to set up a blind trust should the Ethics Commissioner ever recommend that.

"As a result of this discussion, should you determine that additional measures – such as a blind trust – would be an appropriate course of action, I would be pleased and eager to move forward on any revised recommendations you might provide."

Ms. Dawson told CTV later Tuesday that she has previously made recommendations to reform conflict-of-interest law so that even assets held indirectly would be subject to divestment rules. The government did not act on them.

There is no publicly available information on Mr. Morneau's share holdings now. But Canadian securities regulators' disclosure system for corporate insiders show Mr. Morneau owned 2.07 million common shares in Morneau Shepell at the time of the 2015 election through a numbered Alberta company, 1193536 Alberta Ltd.

This company is listed on Mr. Morneau's disclosure statement filed with Ms. Dawson's office, where the Finance Minister says he is sole owner of 2070689 Ontario Ltd., a Toronto-based holding company, which also owns much of 1193536 Alberta Ltd. Nancy McCain, his spouse, is president of the Toronto company and a director of the Alberta firm.

Mr. Morneau's filings disclose that his wife earns "dividends, interest and capital gains" through this Alberta company. If he still owns the two million-plus shares, those dividends would exceed $1.6-million a year.