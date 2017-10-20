Morneau says he reports finances to ethics commissioner, not to journalists

Finance Minister Bill Morneau pushed back at continued questioning of his personal finances Friday, telling media that he reports to the federal ethics commissioner, not to them.

"The process we have in our country isn't that I report to journalists on my personal situation, it's that I report to the ethics commissioner," Mr. Morneau said at a news conference in Waterloo, Ont.

Friday was the fifth day of questions for Mr. Morneau over the steps the former Bay Street executive is taking to insulate himself from conflict-of-interest allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

The 55-year-old minister bristled at times over the repeated questions concerning his holdings, at one point reproaching a journalist for asking about several numbered companies he owns.

"So it's a question about numbered companies and why they don't have names? Seriously?" Mr. Morneau said.

Mr. Morneau's effort to put the controversy over his personal wealth behind him comes as he struggles to make complicated changes to tax policy that have stirred a backlash among small-business owners. On Friday, he was in Waterloo to assure the heart of Canada's tech sector that the changes won't squeeze out investment capital.

The 55-year-old Morneau reversed course Thursday after days of controversy and announced he will sell all his shares in his family firm Morneau Shepell and put all remaining assets in a blind trust beyond his reach - measures he opted not to take nearly two years ago when he entered public life.

The controversy came to light Monday when The Globe and Mail first reported that Mr. Morneau had not placed his substantial personal holdings in Morneau Shepell into a blind trust when he entered office, as Justin Trudeau did for his family fortune, a move that the Prime Minister holds up as the gold standard for avoiding conflicts of interest in federal politics.

Mr. Morneau remains adamant that the rules don't require him to divest his substantial assets and that he was embarking on this course only to quell criticism that he said was derailing his work in the Finance Department.

Mr. Morneau's shares in Morneau Shepell, one of four major players in the human resources-pension management sector in Canada, would be worth about $20.6-million and produce a $780,000 annual dividend.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Finance Minister, a 55-year-old former Bay Street executive, spent the week saying he was following the rules and the ethics commissioner's advice on how to treat his holdings. On Thursday, Mr. Morneau said the issue had become a distraction and he would place his wealth in a blind trust and divest his stake in his family company.