Morneau says he reports finances to ethics commissioner, not to journalists

Finance Minister Bill Morneau pushed back at continued questioning of his personal finances Friday, telling media that he reports to the ethics commissioner, not to them.

"The process we have in our country isn't that I report to journalists on my personal situation; it's that I report to the ethics commissioner," Mr. Morneau said at a news conference in Waterloo, Ont.

The Globe and Mail revealed on Monday that Mr. Morneau had not placed his substantial personal holdings in Morneau Shepell into a blind trust when he entered office, as Justin Trudeau did for his family fortune, a move that the Prime Minister holds up as the gold standard for avoiding conflicts of interest in federal politics.

Mr. Morneau's shares in Morneau Shepell, one of four major players in the human resources-pension management sector in Canada, would be worth about $20.6-million and produce a $780,000 annual dividend.

The Finance Minister, a 55-year-old former Bay Street executive, spent the week saying he was following the rules and the ethics commissioner's advice on how to treat his holdings. On Thursday, Mr. Morneau said the issue had become a distraction and he would place his wealth in a blind trust and divest of his stake in his family company.

On Friday, Mr. Morneau reproached media for asking about several numbered companies he owns. "So it's a question about numbered companies and why they don't have names? Seriously?" he said.

Mr. Morneau was in Waterloo to make the final announcement of the week about how the Liberal government would change taxation rules for private corporations.