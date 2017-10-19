Morneau says he will put assets in blind trust, divest family company holdings

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he will put his assets in a blind trust and he will begin divesting his family's holdings.

The senior Trudeau cabinet minister has been under fire since The Globe and Mail revealed on Monday that he has not placed his stake in Morneau Shepell in a blind trust – the same mechanism Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has used for his wealth and that Mr. Trudeau has championed as the gold standard for insulating oneself from conflicts of interest.

Mr. Morneau has refused to say how many shares he still owns in Morneau Shepell, but the company has said that when he left the executive chair job back in 2015 he owned 2.2 million shares. Those are worth more than $46-million today.

As The Globe and Mail reported Thursday, Mr. Morneau told the company he led as executive chair before being elected to Parliament in 2015 that he would be placing his substantial holdings of Morneau Shepell in a blind trust – a mechanism used by cabinet members in office to insulate themselves from conflict-of-interest accusations. Ultimately, he changed his mind and instead indirectly kept his holdings.

Shortly after being appointed Finance Minister, Mr. Morneau told the CBC that he expected he would need to put his assets in a blind trust.

As Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson revealed this week, the Finance Minister was able to avoid selling his Morneau Shepell shares because he held them indirectly through a holding corporation.

This loophole is one that Ms. Dawson has already recommended Ottawa close, the ethics czar told media this week.

Mr. Morneau's office, asked for comment earlier this week about Morneau Shepell's discussion of his 2015 blind-trust plans, repeated this week that the minister wrote Ms. Dawson and asked "if there is more that he can do to go above and beyond her original guidance" on arranging his finances while in public life.

Conflict-of-interest law says ministers are supposed to divest "controlled assets" such as publicly traded securities by selling them in an arm's-length transaction or putting them in a blind trust while in public office.

Opposition MPs have been brandishing copies of the mandate letter Mr. Trudeau wrote to Mr. Morneau when he appointed him Finance Minister in 2015, pointing to passages that talked about how merely following the law on matters including conflict of interest was not enough. "The arrangement of your private affairs should bear the closest public scrutiny. This is an obligation that is not fully discharged by simply acting within the law," Mr. Trudeau wrote.

