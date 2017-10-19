 Skip to main content

Morneau says he will put assets in blind trust, divest family company holdings

LIBERAL CABINET

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks during a tax reform announcement in Erinsville, Ont., Thursday Oct., 19, 2017.

Lars Hagberg/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Steven Chase
OTTAWA

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he will put his assets in a blind trust and he will begin divesting his family's holdings.

The senior Trudeau cabinet minister has been under fire since The Globe and Mail revealed on Monday that he has not placed his stake in Morneau Shepell in a blind trust – the same mechanism Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has used for his wealth and that Mr. Trudeau has championed as the gold standard for insulating oneself from conflicts of interest.

Mr. Morneau has refused to say how many shares he still owns in Morneau Shepell, but the company has said that when he left the executive chair job back in 2015 he owned 2.2 million shares. Those are worth more than $46-million today.

More to come

About the Author
Steven Chase
Parliamentary reporter

Steven Chase has covered federal politics in Ottawa for The Globe since mid-2001, arriving there a few months before 9/11. He previously worked in the paper's Vancouver and Calgary bureaus. Prior to that, he reported on Alberta politics for the Calgary Herald and the Calgary Sun, and on national issues for Alberta Report. More

