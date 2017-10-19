Morneau says he will put assets in blind trust, divest family company holdings

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he will put his assets in a blind trust and he will begin divesting his family's holdings.

The senior Trudeau cabinet minister has been under fire since The Globe and Mail revealed on Monday that he has not placed his stake in Morneau Shepell in a blind trust – the same mechanism Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has used for his wealth and that Mr. Trudeau has championed as the gold standard for insulating oneself from conflicts of interest.

Mr. Morneau has refused to say how many shares he still owns in Morneau Shepell, but the company has said that when he left the executive chair job back in 2015 he owned 2.2 million shares. Those are worth more than $46-million today.

More to come