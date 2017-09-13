 Skip to main content

Ontario appeal court upholds convictions for former MP Del Mastro

Former Conservative MP Dean Del Mastro is pictured outside an Oshawa, Ont. courthouse on Jan. 5, 2016.

Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A former federal politician has lost his bid to have his convictions for electoral offences overturned.

The Ontario Court of Appeal said Wednesday it is upholding Dean Del Mastro's 2014 convictions on three violations of the Canada Elections Act.

Del Mastro was former prime minister Stephen Harper's one-time point man on defending the Tories against allegations of electoral fraud.

He was convicted of overspending, failing to report a personal contribution of $21,000 he made to his own campaign and filing a false report during the 2008 election.

He was sentenced to a month in jail, but has been free on bail since last year as the appeal process moved forward.

Del Mastro has 60 days to decide whether to seek leave to bring his appeal before the Supreme Court.

