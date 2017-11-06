Opposition accuses Liberals of protecting friends, other ‘big fish’ named in Paradise Papers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canada Revenue Agency will delve into all Canadian cases raised in the latest leak of offshore financial records, while refusing to comment on the specific allegations touching his party's top fundraiser, Stephen Bronfman.

During Question Period, the Conservative Party and the NDP accused the government of protecting friends of the Liberal Party and other wealthy Canadians with offshore accounts in countries such as the Cayman Islands.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer lambasted the Prime Minister for having invited Mr. Bronfman to a state dinner with former U.S. president Barack Obama in 2016, while leaving out his Minister of Natural Resources, Jim Carr. Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre followed up by accusing the CRA of letting big companies off the hook, while going after minimum-wage workers, farmers and sick Canadians.

"Why is the Prime Minister always making honest, middle-class families pay up while allowing his friends to avoid paying taxes in Canada?" Mr. Scheer asked.

The NDP's parliamentary leader, Guy Caron, added: "They're going after the small taxpayer but not the big fish."

Mr. Trudeau refused to answer questions specifically on Mr. Bronfman, the Liberal Party's top fundraiser whose name appeared in a leak of legal documents dubbed the "Paradise Papers." However, Mr. Trudeau said the CRA will continue to delve into financial records to find and recoup any money that was hidden from Canadian authorities with $1-billion in new funding to the agency.

"We are fully committed to fighting tax evasion and tax avoidance," Mr. Trudeau said. "I will let individuals comment on their own situations. But in regards to the Paradise Papers, the CRA is reviewing links to Canadian entities and will take every appropriate action."

First reported in Canada by the CBC and the Toronto Star, the Paradise Papers raise questions about some of the financial arrangements of two families with strong ties to the Liberal Party of Canada, the Kolbers and the Bronfmans.

Leo Kolber, who is now retired from the Senate, was the top fundraiser for the Liberal Party when Pierre Trudeau was prime minister. Mr. Bronfman has occupied the same position for the Liberal Party under the leadership of Justin Trudeau.

According to the records, Mr. Bronfman and his family's Montreal-based investment company, Claridge Inc., were linked to an offshore trust in the Cayman Islands that was set up by Jonathan Kolber, Leo's son, who left Canada to live in Israel decades ago.

Mr. Bronfman issued a news release on Monday to state that his only interaction with the Kolber Trust was a loan made more than 25 years ago, repaid within five months, "in full compliance with all legal requirements, including with respect to taxes."

"Stephen Bronfman has never funded nor used offshore trusts. His Canadian trusts have paid all taxes on all their income to the Canadian Government," said the statement, which added that Mr. Bronfman had no other comment to make on the matter.

Liberal Party spokesman Braeden Caley played down Mr. Bronfman's connection to the party.

"Mr. Bronfman's role with the Liberal Party of Canada is as a volunteer, and has consisted strictly of assisting the board on matters related to building on the Liberal movement's strong grassroots fundraising support, not policy decisions," Mr. Caley said in an e-mail.

"The party's National Board consists of volunteers from all across Canada and from a wide variety of backgrounds. … The role of Revenue Chair is a non-voting position."

After a cabinet meeting, Liberal ministers refused to discuss the case of Mr. Bronfman, leaving it up to National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier to talk about a continuing crackdown on tax evasion and tax avoidance, in partnership with authorities around the world.

"We shouldn't be discouraged. Reading newspapers and listening to various broadcasts, we can see that the media are operating as part of an international consortium, and that is exactly what the Canada Revenue Agency is doing, working with its international partners," she said.

During Question Period, she said the Liberal government "will not take any lessons" from the Conservative Party, arguing the party served the interests of the wealthiest Canadians while in office.

Senator Percy Downe said the government may have allocated $1-billion in long-term funding to the CRA to fight tax evasion, but that only $35-million in new money was spent on that front in 2016-2017.

"I was surprised the number was so low," Mr. Downe said of the information that he received from the CRA.

He added the agency remains vague on the actual amount of money that it has been recovering as part of its increased auditing efforts. "Unfortunately, it's a continuing effort on the part of the CRA to try and mislead Canadians about what they are doing," he said.