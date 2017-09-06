Ottawa grants Ambassador Bridge owners go-ahead for second span

The owners of the private Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit have received Canadian government approval to build a second span between these two cities, a development that raises questions about the need for a separate bridge project championed by Ottawa to prevent congestion at North America's most important trade artery.

The rationale for the Canadian-goverment-backed Gordie Howe International Bridge, a project started by former prime minister Stephen Harper and continued under Justin Trudeau, was that the Windsor-Detroit corridor required more crossing capacity so that trade was not reliant on the existing Ambassador Bridge. The Howe bridge requires the Canadian government to spend billions on infrastructure connecting it to both cities.

Now, however, the Moroun family behind the existing Ambassador Bridge says the regulatory path is clear for them to also build another bridge: a span with six lanes. "We know there are those who never thought our permit would be approved. Hopefully, now we can all come together and take pride in watching a new bridge rise across the shared border between our great nations," spokesman Mathew Moroun said.

The Canadian government Wednesday gave no indication it plans to back off the Gordie Howe project despite this news.

"The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is separate and distinct from the plans by the Ambassador Bridge owners to replace their existing bridge," Heather Grondin, a spokeswoman with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said.

Still, the two bridges together will offer 12 lanes for two-way travel, a major jump from the four lanes on the Ambassador Bridge today.

Unless there's a major increase in cross-border traffic, both bridges will face challenges collecting enough tolls to pay back the cost of construction of two new spans.

The Ambassador Bridge, built in 1929, is the only stretch of privately owned road in the Highway 401-Interstate 75 highway link between manufacturers based in southern Ontario and some of their largest customers in the United States. The Windsor-Detroit border crossing is one of the busiest in the world.

It was a bottleneck even before the Canada-U.S. border thickened after the terrorist attacks in September, 2001, but worsened in the years after those attacks.

The construction of a new crossing of the Detroit River was identified 15 years ago by the auto industry in Canada as the key priority for governments to attract new vehicle assembly plants and retain existing factories.

The difficulties auto makers and parts companies had in transporting finished vehicles and components contributed to Canada being bypassed by auto makers when they built new plants in the 2000s and in this decade, senior auto industry executives believe.

Billions of dollars of investment flowed into southern U.S. states and Mexico and several Canadian auto plants were closed.

"I think that the flow [of investment] does have something to do with the logistics," Rob Wildeboer, executive chairman of parts firm Martinrea International Inc. said Wednesday. For foreign companies considering investing in Canada, the fear was not just that vehicles and parts would get held up at the border, but worry about "the potential of getting stuck for a long time," Mr. Wildeboer said.

The existence of the Gordie Howe Bridge and a second span at the Ambassador Bridge should improve the situation considerably, he said, although he noted that the Nexus system that provides a special lane for frequent travellers who register with the two governments has made individual cross-border journeys much easier.

He noted that now that there are fewer trucks on the bridge and the highways since Toronto stopped shipping garbage to landfill sites in Michigan.