 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Ottawa posts $2.6-billion deficit in August

Ottawa posts $2.6-billion deficit in August

Finance Minister Bill Morneau receives applause after his fall economic statement on Oct. 24, 2017.

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Bill Curry
OTTAWA

The federal government ran a $2.6-billion deficit in August, according to new figures from Finance Canada that show revenues grew faster than new spending so far this year.

The monthly fiscal monitor report shows the cumulative deficit for the current fiscal year that started April 1 is $2.7-billion, which is down from $5.4-billion during the same five-month period one year earlier.

The deficit for August, 2017, is just slightly smaller than the $2.7-billion deficit posted in August, 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Finance Minister Bill Morneau tabled his fall fiscal update on Tuesday, which reported that Ottawa now expects a deficit of $19.9-billion for the current 2017-18 fiscal year, instead of the $28.5-billion deficit that he forecasted in the March budget.

Last year's final deficit figure came in at $17.8-billion.

Friday's report shows revenues for the first five months of the year are up $6.3-billion, or 5.3 per cent, primarily due to higher tax revenues. Program expenses were up $4.2-billion, or 3.7 per cent, largely because of increased transfers to people – such as elderly benefits and the Canada Child Benefit – and other levels of government through health and social transfers and equalization.

NDP calls Morneau’s proposed charity donation ‘guilt money’ (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Bill Curry
Parliamentary reporter

A member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery since 1999, Bill Curry worked for The Hill Times and the National Post prior to joining The Globe in Feb. 2005. Originally from North Bay, Ont., Bill reports on a wide range of topics on Parliament Hill, with a focus on finance. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨