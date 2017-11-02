Ottawa puts term limits on Canada Research Chairs Program in diversity bid

The federal government is making changes to the Canada Research Chairs Program, including term limits, in a bid to increase the diversity of funded researchers.

The research chairs program is one of the government's most prestigious tools for attracting and retaining top academic talent in Canada. The program is divided into two levels: Tier 2 chairs, who receive $100,000 each year of their five-year terms, which can be renewed once; and Tier 1 chairs, who receive $200,000 annually for seven-year terms, which can be renewed indefinitely.

On Thursday, the Liberal government will announce that Tier 1 chairs will be limited to two terms as a way to get new academics into the program.

The government also said it would give universities more flexibility in how its chairs are handed out until December, 2019, and it would revise the distribution of chairs across the country.

"We must make every effort to give more people – women, Indigenous peoples, visible minorities and persons with disabilities – the chance to make their greatest contribution to research. Today's changes to the CRC Program will encourage greater diversity in research and will show Canadians that they have a place in science no matter their gender, race or heritage," Science Minister Kirsty Duncan said in a statement.

Many universities have already begun to voluntarily limit Tier 1 chairs as the schools struggle to meet the program's equity targets.

After a 2006 settlement at the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, the federal program had to set hiring targets for four groups – women, visible minorities, Indigenous people and people with a disability – to ensure that the number of eligible academics from those groups were represented among the ranks of the research chairs.

In the decade since, universities had mostly struggled to nominate enough academics from those groups to meet their targets. Those figures have improved more recently. For instance, 31 per cent of Canada Research Chairs are to go to women, and now 30 per cent of researchers in those positions are female.

However, most of the balance has come from among the less lucrative Tier 2 positions; among the more prestigious Tier 1 appointments, only 17 per cent were women in 2015.

Universities have until Dec. 15 to write up diversity action plans, and another 18 to 24 months to meet their targets or they will lose their research chair funding, the government says.