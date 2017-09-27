Ottawa to unveil $500-million Netflix deal as part of cultural policy overhaul

Netflix Inc. will spend a minimum of $500-million over five years on the production and distribution of Canadian movies and TV shows as part of a landmark agreement that will be at the centre of Ottawa's new cultural policy, federal sources say.

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly will reveal on Thursday her government's strategy to produce more and better Canadian creative content and news in the face of growing technological change.

The plan doesn't include new taxes on digital companies or Internet service providers, despite recurring calls in Canada's cultural industries for a "level-playing field" with foreign-based firms.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, federal sources said the key element in the announcement will be the Netflix agreement that showcases Ottawa's ability to get foreign Internet companies to increase their investments in Canada. The deal is expected to facilitate the viewing of Canadian movies and TV series on the popular streaming service, but also include a production house in the country, the sources said.

Ms. Joly has said that "everything is on the table" in a major review of the policy governing Canada's $48-billion broadcasting, media and cultural industries. However, most industry players are expecting Thursday's speech to be light on policy details in favour of a broader summation of Ms. Joly's vision after a year and a half of consultations.

While the ministry's mandate oversees much more than just the broadcast industry and film and video production, these industries have become a focal point for the tension between supporting an evolving digital media economy and supporting Canadian media players who have never faced this level of competition from global giants.

In an open letter to the federal government on Tuesday, more than 270 representatives of the creative community called on the federal government to subject companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Google Inc. and Facebook Inc. to the same regulations as Canadian companies. The letter was initiated by the Quebec English-language Production Council and signed by individual writers, directors, producers, actors and others, as well as industry associations and unions.

Also on Tuesday, Quebecor Inc. president and CEO Pierre-Karl Péladeau said Canadian regulatory policies effectively subsidize the world's largest digital companies by making them exempt from taxes and spending requirements imposed on Canadian broadcasters.

"Everybody should be treated the same way. We're all paying our taxes. All services and goods sold in Canada are taxed. Why would you have exceptions?" Mr. Péladeau said during his first English-language media interview since returning to lead family-controlled Quebecor in February, after stepping down as Parti-Québécois leader last year.

"Since they have a treatment which is more favourable than the Canadian players, therefore we're subsidizing them. We're subsidizing [some of the] the largest market capitalization[s] in the world. That's quite a weird business model."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

With a report from Susan Krashinsky Robertson