Politics Briefing: First charges in U.S. Russia probe

Good morning,

It's been nearly six months since Robert Mueller, a former longtime director of the FBI, was named as a special counsel to investigate possible collusion between Russia and the 2016 Republican presidential campaign, as well as any related wrongdoing by the White House.

And now the first charges are coming. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates were told to surrender to authorities this morning, U.S. outlets are reporting. But these charges could be just the beginning: There is much speculation in Washington that Mr. Mueller's plan is to flip Mr. Manafort and use him to help catch bigger fish.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa, Mayaz Alam in Toronto and James Keller in Vancouver. If you're reading this on the web or someone forwarded this email newsletter to you, you can sign up for Politics Briefing and all Globe newsletters here. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

NEW - We've launched a new Top Business: Evening Edition newsletter providing a summary of the biggest business headlines of the day. Sign up for it and more than a dozen other Globe newsletters here.

CANADIAN HEADLINES

In Ottawa, the federal Ethics Commissioner says more cabinet ministers than just Finance Minister Bill Morneau are using a loophole that allows them to retain control of financial assets indirectly through a holding company.

Federal infrastructure spending will come out a little slower than planned.

"It's going to justify some people to say: We didn't like the niqab before, and now the government is on our side. It's going to encourage more hate," one Quebec woman who wears the veil said of Bill 62. The Globe's Ingrid Peritz spoke with several Muslim women who wear the face covering as they find themselves at the epicentre of a province-wide debate on religion, secularism and minority rights.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin urges caution for sexual-assault cases, saying victims should have a "realistic" view of what to expect from the legal process.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

With his long-running quest to unite Alberta's political right – and take the reins as leader – complete, Jason Kenney is turning his attention on the province's NDP government. Mr. Kenney won a first-ballot victory in the United Conservative Party leadership race on the weekend. He'll get his first chance to fight the New Democrats in a by-election as he seeks a seat in the legislature; an MLA from the party is expected to resign this week, giving the government six months to call a vote. After that, Mr. Kenney and his party will need to prepare for the 2019 election – the NDP's first re-election campaign since it came to power in 2015, and the first election with only one major party on the right since the emergence of the Wildrose a decade ago. Mr. Kenney says the NDP government is living on "borrowed time."

A little-known food testing laboratory in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been dragged into the contentious debate about fish farms. The Animal Health Centre in Abbotsford is now under scrutiny after a disagreement between one of its scientists and a scientist with the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans, including allegations of conflict of interest. Now, the government is reviewing how the lab operates. Underneath the dispute is a decades-old debate about fish farms – and whether they pose a danger to wild salmon. Before the New Democrats came to power, one of the party's MLAs said an NDP government would eliminate fish farms in open waters.

With less than a year before the next provincial election, the Quebec Liberal Party is facing a new challenge. A poll conducted for The Globe and Le Devoir found that the Coalition Avenir Québec, a conservative party led by former airline executive François Legault and founded in 2011, leads all parties in vote intention.

Nunavut is going to elect a new government today but one key politician won't be on the ballot: the premier. Peter Taptuna became the territory's first leader to voluntarily step aside after one term.

A city councillor in Pitt Meadows, B.C., has resigned after he was convicted of sexual assault.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders was in Toronto yesterday and lauded our country's health-care system.

Story continues below advertisement

And if you're looking for a long read for lunch today, The Globe found Canada's deadliest industry. Despite safety gains in other sectors, fishing maintains the highest fatality rate of any industry in Canada. For you data nerds out there, we've also published the methodology behind the months-long investigation of workplace jobs, which also includes a breakdown of the most dangerous occupations in the country.

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on Kenney's win: "In choosing Mr. Kenney over his two challengers – former Wildrose leader Brian Jean, and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer – members of the new UCP opted to go with a leader who holds more extreme views on a range of issues. They opted to go with a leader who offers the clearest choice between the UCP and the governing NDP. The fact that Mr. Kenney won while offering little on the policy front speaks to just how much the members of his party believed in his often divisive rhetoric and the wars he set up throughout the campaign with Ottawa and Quebec on one side of the country and its neighbor British Columbia to the west."

Jason Markusoff (Maclean's) on Kenney: "To woo the anti-establishment Wildrose members who originally broke away from the squishier PCs, Kenney stayed deliberately vague in most policy areas, and promised to let the membership devise the party's stances. Wildrosers had a history of refusing to moderate, but Kenney learned political leadership at the feet of fellow social conservative Stephen Harper, who excelled at letting certain elements hijack the party agenda for strategic advantage. There's also the principle Kenney will inherit from the former Alberta PCs—power and retention of power as the key organizing principles. They know this the so-con stuff is Kenney's weakness, and the success-minded pragmatists will bid to limit Notley's ability to exploit it."

Serge Dupont and Edward Greenspon (The Globe and Mail) on resource development: "According to a recent Nanos poll, Canadians believe by a three-to-one margin that a poor job is being done generating public confidence in energy decision making and by a two-to-one margin in creating a vision for Canada's energy sector. This is so even though the same respondents identify governments of one sort or another as the appropriate authorities to render such judgments. So it's the decision-making process that's broken, not, as in some countries, the fundamental relationship between citizen and government. What's required is a reset of the entire review process with the goals of ensuring inclusion, transparency, scientific rigour and good-faith discussions within a predictable, reasonable time frame."

John Ruffolo (The Globe and Mail) on taxes: "It's clear the amount of political capital being spent is disproportionate to the impact the contemplated tax changes will have on government coffers, and is also naive about the effects on our long-term prosperity. What's evident is that we've lost sight of the fundamentals: we need a prosperity strategy to go along with the redistribution strategy."

Debra Soh (The Globe and Mail) on sex-ed in schools: "In the end, sex education should be tailored with the goal of helping students make informed decisions so that they will lead fulfilling and productive lives. Most of us would agree that it's inappropriate to use children as pawns in order to fulfill adults' ideas of what the world should look like, both in the implementation of policy and criticism of it."

Stephanie Cairns (The Globe and Mail) on responding to climate change: "For local governments, which are the front lines of defence, degraded infrastructure systems and shrinking green spaces are aggravating the situation. But there is hope. As communities across North America confront these disasters, nature is demonstrating that it can be one of the most effective and cost-efficient ways to fight climate change and adapt to a future that promises even more extreme climate-related impacts."

INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has spent his life fighting for U.S. economic nationalism, whether it's grain or steel. Now, it's NAFTA negotiators for Canada and Mexico who are experiencing up close the man who may well determine the fate of one of the world's most lucrative free-trade zones. The Globe's Washington correspondent Adrian Morrow profiled the man who could decide if NAFTA lives or dies.

A leading U.S. watchdog is raising concern with a Chinese state-owned firm's takeover of a major Canadian construction company.

On Saturday, Catalonia's political leadership was fired by Spain's central government. On Sunday, hundreds of thousands took to the streets in opposition to the autonomous region's declaration of independence and in support of Spanish unity.

Kurdish President Masoud Barzani will resign on Nov. 1 in the aftermath of an independence referendum that triggered a regional crisis.

Mark Garnier, a British parliamentary under-secretary for international trade, is being investigated following allegations of sexual harassment.

And Politico hunts down former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner to talk about how he was ousted, how Congressional Republicans are currently faring and whether the U.S. can ever overcome its deep polarization.

Masaya Llavaneras Blanco and Antulio Rosales (The Globe and Mail) on Venezuela: "While the implosion of the opposition hampers a democratic advance in the country, the international community must continue to support a Venezuelan-led political solution in Venezuela. Pushing for the immediate opening of a humanitarian channel and recognizing the needs of Venezuelan emigrants in the region is an important first step."

Andreas Katsouris (The Globe and Mail) on Kenya: "Kenya is so much better than the spectacle of the last few days. Its future should be bright. Nairobi is a vibrant city and an essential economic, financial and transportation hub for East and Central Africa. Kenya's market economy and free press are impressive when set against the dictatorships and failed states on its borders. Its entrepreneurs have created the world's leading system of mobile money. And if you think Canadians are educated and politically astute, try sitting in traffic with a Kenyan Uber driver. At the moment, however, Kenya and its government are heading down a dark and regressive path."