Politics Briefing newsletter: Alberta conservatives unite for leader

For political nerds in Alberta, this weekend is all about the results of the United Conservative Party leadership vote, and who will named as leader – Brian Jean, Jason Kenney or Doug Schweitzer? One of those three men will face off against Rachel Notley's New Democrats in a provincial election scheduled for early 2019.

I'm Kelly Cryderman, a reporter at the Globe's Calgary bureau and recently back to my natural home – politics. Before that, I was mostly covering the business and energy beat. One of my first big tasks in this new role will be reporting on the results of the UCP leadership vote in Calgary on Saturday evening.

The United Conservative Party exists because the province's right is uneasy, and unhappy, with the current NDP government. Ms. Notley's government is facing some low popularity numbers in part due to a still-weak economy, and in part because many Albertans don't trust that policies such as a carbon levy and a higher minimum wage will ultimately help the province get back on track.

All of the UCP leadership candidates say they want to junk the carbon tax and take a harder line with Ottawa and other provinces, especially as it relates to energy policy and pipeline building. They also want to rein in the province's $10-billion-plus deficits.

The NDP is going to counter that a UCP government would make Alberta a colder and meaner place – and likely to slash public sector jobs, too. The NDP and UCP are also likely to clash on social issues – on full display this week as the Premier and Mr. Kenney weighed in, on opposing sides, on an alternative sex education curriculum being crafted by Catholic school officials.

CANADIAN HEADLINES

Setsuko Thurlow, an 85-year-old Canadian woman who survived Hiroshima and is co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sign on to a United Nations nuclear weapons ban. "Can he imagine how he would feel to watch his own children just incinerated, melted, carbonized? That's what happened in front of me, and I watched the city full of those people who simply melted," she told The Globe.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he will donate more than $5-million he earned from selling off shares of his family company. Opposition parties had criticized him for not divesting the shares or setting up a blind trust when he first came to office two years ago.

The Finance department will wait until the winter holidays to release its long-term deficit forecast.

Liberals in the Senate have been holding up a bill passed by the House of Commons that would require judges get training for sexual assault cases.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has been lobbying Health Canada and attempting to soften its language limiting the consumption of dairy and meat products in the new Canada Food Guide, The Globe has learned. AAFC is the government department responsible for promoting Canadian agriculture and has been attempting to persuade its colleagues on behalf of industry.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal will look into alleged discrimination in the Canada Research Chairs program.

Kinder Morgan is asking the National Energy Board to step in because the company has been unable to obtain permits from Burnaby, B.C., for work related to its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The City of Burnaby and its mayor have been vocal opponents of the project, which is currently at the centre of a court challenge despite federal and provincial approvals. Kinder Morgan says the NEB needs to intervene to prevent delays in construction, which vice-president Michael Davies says costs the company up to $35-million a month.

The debate about Vancouver's housing crisis — and what to do about it— has long focused on prospective home owners, many of whom have been priced out of the market. But half of the region rents, and some landlords have found creative ways to cash in, with renters paying the price. The new NDP government is banning one of those tactics, eliminating a form of fixed-term lease that allowed landlords to circumvent rent controls. That meant they could increase rates by 20 or 30 per cent in a single year, rather than the limits of between three and four set by the government. Those leases would be banned under new legislation proposed this week. But the NDP's other marquee proposal to help renters — a $400-per-year subsidy — has still not been announced.

And in case you missed it, Quebec Liberal MNA Guy Ouellette was arrested by the province's anti-corruption squad. He has not been charged and he was known as "Mr. Integrity" in the legislature.

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Canadian vs American politics: "Since the first Loyalist settlers arrived in the late 1700s, Canadian political culture has been tinged with what has been called a 'tory touch' an upper-class British tradition that stresses collective obligations over individual liberties. This sense of noblesse oblige underlies many of the value assumptions of the mainstream media."

Michael Adams (The Globe and Mail) on Quebec and secularism: "Like Bill 101, Quebec's (in)famous language law, Bill 62 is likely to be remembered for a long time, both within Quebec and elsewhere in the country. The reason is that the bill highlights differences between Quebec, where secularism reigns supreme, and the multicultural ideology embraced by the majority of those living in the rest of Canada."

George Abraham (CBC) on the media's coverage of race: "Much of the mainstream media is simply out of its depth when it comes to how to cover "ethnic" leaders, often ignoring or being too timid to address the ways their backgrounds inform and influence their political positions. It's an obvious blind spot."

Andrew MacDougall (Ottawa Citizen) on Trudeau mid-mandate: "Things have been grim on the government benches since their small business tax changes boomeranged to inflict a thousand taxing cuts on the Liberal brand. It's been so bad, I guarantee you that someone, somewhere in the bowels of the Prime Minister's Office heard the sad news of Gord Downie's recent passing and thought: 'great, a channel-changer!'"

INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES

The political crisis in Catalonia is deepening. The latest move saw regional President Carles Puigdemont refuse to hold a snap election, which the Spanish central government had wanted in exchange for dropping its threat to take direct control over the autonomous area. Today, Spain's Senate will decide on whether or not to approve the takeover of Catalonian institutions. If you need to get caught up with everything that's happened so far, the historical context of the situation and the latest developments today, check out our explainer.

Kenya's election, the second time that voters have gone to polls to elect a president, was hit by a boycott, violence and low turnout. Opposition Leader Raila Odinga called for a boycott and millions stayed home on election day. At least three people and many others were injured when police and protesters clashed.

Twitter has banned Russia Today and Sputnik from buying ads on its platform and accused both of interfering in the 2016 U.S. election.

Canada is weighing a second round of sanctions against Venezuela, according to Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. "If necessary we must put added pressure on the Maduro regime by taking concrete steps to further isolate it from the international community," she told reporters after a meeting of the Lima Group.

Experts are blaming the chemical weapons used in Khan Sheikhoun in April on Syria. The attack by the Syrian government against its own people used the nerve gas sarin and killed over 90 people. Here's how one volunteer paramedic described the attack to The Globe: "What I saw was unlike anything: People were falling on top of each other, they could barely run for a few metres before collapsing, their pupils were as small as needles, froth was bubbling out of their mouths. They looked like they were drowning from the inside."

And a New York society writer writes glowingly about seeing former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney in action at a Manhattan gala this week. "Mulroney has a politician's polish that is just this side of hypnotic. Also a pleasant man, with an Irishman's wit and glint, he's most enjoyable company with a storyteller's approach, and prone to perfectly delivered, amusing, ironic anecdotes," writes David Patrick Columbia of the New York Social Diary. "Oh, I heard he sings at parties too, and has quite a good voice."

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Spain and Catalonia: "There is no easy way out of Spain's deepest political crisis since rebel army leaders attempted a 1981 military coup, motivated in part by the then fledgling democracy's move to provide greater autonomy to the restless regions of Catalonia and the Basque Country. But there are now only hours left if Spain's leaders are to prevent a very bad situation from becoming a tragic one."

Paul Evans and Xiaojun Li (The Globe and Mail) on what we think of Xi: "Results from a comprehensive survey of Canadian views of China conducted a few weeks before the Party Congress indicate that Canadians are not in love with China. Feelings about China overall are cool, and ice-cold when it comes to its political system and human-rights record. We are worried about Beijing's increasing military capabilities, its assertive behaviour in maritime and territorial disputes with its neighbours, and elements of its growing presence and impact inside Canada. The flip-side is a pragmatism about dealing and partnering with China. Support for a free-trade agreement with China is just shy of 70 per cent. We rank increasing economic and commercial relations and collaborating with China to address global issues, including climate change and anti-terrorism, as more important than promoting human rights in China."

Parisa Mahboubi (The Globe and Mail) on labour mobility: "Increased international labour mobility opens more doors and opportunities for workers who are willing to cross borders, and helps employers find the right talent to fill jobs more quickly. Thus, it improves productivity and drives economic growth. Despite its positive effects on the receiving economy, greater unrestricted labour mobility can lead to higher job-vacancy rates in the sending country. In order to gain from labour mobility under a trade agreement and avoid brain drain, countries should build comparative advantages at attracting talents."