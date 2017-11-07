Politics Briefing newsletter: Alberta’s Notley prepares cross-Canada tour

Good morning,

There's a subtle art to the "pool note," the short report written by one journalist and shared with a group of others after an event or meeting where only one reporter was present. Yesterday, former prime ministers and other federal politicians gathered to honour the 150th anniversary of the first session of Parliament. During the day, many of them took a photo together. The following is the pool note written by the Canadian Press's Terry Pedwell and shared with the rest of the Press Gallery:

"House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan was joined for a photo op in his office today by several former Commons speakers, along with former prime ministers John Turner, Joe Clark, Brian Mulroney and Paul Martin. The speakers first had their pictures taken, followed by a session with the speakers and former prime ministers, followed by a session with just the former prime ministers.

"During that last session, Paul Martin joked that he and Joe Clark, standing behind the seated Brian Mulroney and John Turner, were placed in the back because they were younger. There was broad laughter when Mr. Turner reacted to Mr. Martin's suggestion with an expletive.

"The photo op lasted about one minute."

"There is not a school, hospital, road or bike lane anywhere in the country that doesn't owe something to oil and gas," argues Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. It's a pitch she will take with her on a speaking tour to Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver as she makes the case for the Trans Mountain pipeline. Ms. Notley is fighting opponents on several fronts, as the pipeline project faces legal opposition from provincial and municipal governments in B.C., as well as First Nations and environmentalists. At the same time, she's also fending off attacks from the United Conservative Party and its new leader, Jason Kenney.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Revenue Agency will crack down on tax evasion after the major Paradise Papers disclosure that, among others, includes the name of a major Liberal fundraiser. The CRA, though, continues to defy the Parliamentary Budget Office's request to estimate how much tax goes uncollected each year.

The Prime Minister is off to Vietnam today.

Canada's ambassador to the United Nations says the country is helping to lead an effort to get more private-sector financing directed to international development goals. The campaign is part of Canada's efforts to win a UN Security Council seat in the coming years.

As B.C.'s governing New Democrats prepare to replace corporate and union political donations with a system of public subsidies, the party is revealing recent financial challenges that shed new light on the NDP's plan. When the NDP introduced campaign finance reform, the per-vote subsidy, which will pour millions of dollars into the province's political parties, was a complete surprise. Over the weekend, the NDP's convention heard the party entered this year's election campaign weighed down by debt from as far back as 2009. NDP treasurer Amber Hockin says the party also struggled to raise money in the wake of a disappointing loss in 2013.

And, from South Korea, The Globe's Nathan VanderKlippe looks at how Seoul's defences against an attack from North Korea are woven into the city's architecture itself.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the culture of the Liberals: "If the Paradise Papers had come out 18 months ago, the Bronfman connection would have been only a minor embarrassment to Mr. Trudeau. It's his bad luck that it came out at a time when it heaped onto his government's own bad decisions. In politics, the narrative can become a runaway train, and this one undermines the Trudeau government's central conceit that it is focused on the middle class merely by associating them with the tax havens of the rich."

Erna Paris (The Globe and Mail) on public debates: "Will Trumpism come to Canada? When asked over the past year, I've said no. Canadian respect for diversity, an economy that has stayed afloat and our reputed politeness have made such an evolution improbable – at least in the near term. That's still true, but we're seeing ground-level challenges."

Ottawa Citizen editorial board on Governor-General Julie Payette: "Julie Payette, however, is in office during the social media era, where nastiness and ridicule is an acceptable modus operandi. She captured the snide tone of the Twitterverse in remarks last week in which she criticized religious views and people who haven't made it past the debate stage on climate change. We hope, and believe, she'll take a lesson from the blowback over those remarks. For Payette has much to offer."

Michael Coren (iPolitics) on Governor-General Julie Payette: "If most Christians could work up that kind of rage over racism, poverty, war, social injustice and inequality at home and abroad, the world would be a far better place — and the world would have a lot more respect and regard for Christians and their beliefs. Of course many Christians do wonderful work in these areas, and of course many of them try to be true to their faith — to actually turn the other cheek when offended. But the loudest and most active voices in our churches don't behave so nobly; they certainly didn't last week. It's a great shame, really, because Christianity is not an ideology to be defended — it's a way of life that must be lived."