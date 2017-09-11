Politics Briefing: B.C. NDP prepare first budget

Good morning,
Today's the day for B.C.'s New Democrats to table their first provincial budget. But it might just be a small preview of what's to come. The party won power this summer after a dramatic series of events that saw a near-tie in the provincial election and the long-governing Liberals defeated in a close confidence vote. The NDP government presented a Throne Speech on Friday that largely kept in line with the party's platform from the spring election. But today's 2017-18 budget is expected to largely be an update of a budget that was tabled, but never passed, by the Liberals this past February. The government will release a budget for 2018-19 that is expected to include more substantial details about programs such as a provincial daycare program, the cutting of health-care premiums, and changes to the public-school system. Here's what to expect.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in St. John's, Nfld., today for the start of the Liberal cabinet retreat. The gathering kicks off tonight with a special celebration of Come From Away, the hit Broadway musical about Newfoundlanders coming to the aid of stranded Americans in the days after 9/11.
Canadians are skeptical that legalized marijuana will be kept away from kids and that the system will be set up by the government's goal of next July, a new Nanos Research poll suggests.
A Chinese icebreaker's voyage through Canada's Northwest Passage may be about testing new trade routes, not conducting scientific research. The admission comes courtesy of China's state news agency.
Liberal MPs want to know how they can be protected from nomination fights.
The federal government's years-long project to update its email system still isn't going anywhere.
A former parliamentary poet laureate is being accused of plagiarizing Maya Angelou and Tupac Shakur, among others.
Jason Kenney's silence on social issues, particularly in light of his own past comments on issues such as same-sex marriage and abortion, is overshadowing his campaign to lead Alberta's newly merged United Conservative Party. Mr. Kenney, a former federal cabinet minister with a history of social conservatism, says he's not releasing a policy platform before he can consult with the "grassroots." That has opened up a line of attack for his critics, including the governing New Democrats and opponents within the leadership race, to dredge up past comments on social issues. Doug Schweitzer, who is seen as an underdog candidate in the UCP leadership race, says Mr. Kenney's record of being "on the wrong side of history" could hurt him – and the party's chances in the 2019 provincial election. Mr. Kenney hasn't commented but his campaign says Mr. Schweitzer is simply parroting NDP talking points.
And is it another political dynasty in the making? Caroline Mulroney, an executive in the investment industry and daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, is running for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives in next year's elections.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals' tax proposals: "If we were writing tax rules from a blank slate, Ottawa would clearly be right. There's no reason a doctor should be able to sprinkle income to family members when others can't. But doctors are right to feel that this was part of their deal. Most people have little sympathy for affluent doctors paying more in taxes. But physicians do face strains and have very different incomes. Many find the talk about fairness disheartening."
Barrie McKenna (The Globe and Mail) on cities competing to host Amazon's new headquarters: "It's a long shot that Amazon would locate such a key piece of its business outside the cozy confines of the United States, particularly in the current political environment. Picking Toronto would amount to Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos spitting on U.S. President Donald Trump's America First economic agenda. But the headquarters competition creates an intriguing subplot. As long as Canadian cities are in the race to woo Amazon, their mayors will find it hard to resist endorsing everything the U.S. company wants in the ongoing renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement."
Tina Brown (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau and the strongmen: "Canadian feminist friends tell me not to fall into the trap of Justin-mania when we in the U.S. look wistfully north across the border. Yes, we know gender parity in Prime Minister Trudeau's cabinet doesn't solve daycare problems; that women may be on equal footing there, but are still underrepresented in Parliament. Yes, we appreciate that attempting a 'feminist foreign policy' can be a little tricky when Canadian-made armoured vehicles are used by the deeply repressive Saudi Arabian regime against its own citizens. Yet even as we pay due deference to skepticism about Mr. Trudeau, consider the players in our global horror show: Trump, Putin, Venezuela's Maduro, the Philippines' Duterte, Turkey's Erdogan, the ever-jovial Kim Jong-un ogling his phallic warheads."
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sunday morning in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm before making its way up the west coast of the state. Early projections by U.S. models showed the menacing eyewall would track along the peninsula's east but the hurricane's northward turn happened further west, which was predicted by European models. Millions are without power, hundreds of thousands have evacuated and homes, businesses and streets have flooded. For the latest on the deadly storm and its impacts on the third-most-populous U.S. state, we have a running guide that will continue to be updated. If you're interested in the science behind these powerful storms, we've broken that down as well.
Vladimir Putin, voice of reason? The same person who flouted international diplomatic norms when he annexed Crimea has emerged as a calming figure in regional affairs as the crisis in North Korea teeters on edge. A factor in Russia's calculus through all this is the Korean Peninsula's proximity to Eastern Russia. Indeed, North Korea shares a small border with Russia. "For Russia and China, the North Korea nuclear program is an indirect threat. But an outbreak of violence and regime collapse in North Korea is likely to be a direct threat," one expert says.
Germany is set to head to the polls on September 24. Chancellor Angela Merkel's party holds a sizable lead over former European Parliament president Martin Schulz's Socialist Democrats. The Globe's European Bureau Chief Eric Reguly breaks down what you don't know and why you should care.
The Globe's Nathan VanderKlippe travelled to Shanshan County in Western China, where the government is taking a page out of Mao's book to "re-educate" the minority Uyghur sect by force. The plan to squelch dissent in this largely Muslim region is similar to the one used in Tibet. Chinese authorities say that they are carrying out "extremism eradication" in order to reconfigure the thinking of the people in the area. Many people have been rounded up and sent to locations called "training centres," where they spend extended periods studying and proving their loyalty to the Chinese state.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is continuing his quest to stop Brexit. In an article in the Sunday Times he proposes that the U.K., instead of leaving the European Union, should tighten immigration restrictions from EU countries, arguing that such a policy would appease many of those who voted to leave without dealing a major economic blow.
And in an interview with 60 Minutes, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon says the U.S. President's decision to fire FBI director James Comey is the worst political mistake in modern history.
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Catalonia's quest for independence: "The standoff between [Catalanoia's President] Mr. Puigdemont and [Spanish Prime Minister] Mr. Rajoy threatens to take Spain down a dangerous path, one with unpredictable consequences. The crisis is made all the more intractable by the fact that each leader depends on a political base that rejects all compromise – Mr. Rajoy is backed by conservative Spaniards who see separatists as fanatics, Mr. Puigdemont by a coalition of Catalan-speaking voters on the right and left united in their visceral desire to throw off Madrid's yoke. It is all coming to a head just as the country is emerging from a decade of economic pain to lead Europe in growth, much of it thanks to a booming Catalonia."
Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on the systematic oppression of the Rohingya: "While Canada and others have denounced the ethnic cleansing, there are currently a lot more voices telling Aung San Suu Kyi to continue on this path to religious demagoguery. It must seem to her as if the world is behind her."
Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Kenya's election: "Democracy is meaningless, and doomed, if its main adherents in the West are willing to look the other way at a little illegality or electoral fraud, out of fear of fostering instability. Kenyans deserve better. They rose up and got it, thanks to a judiciary that is finally showing some independence. They go to the polls again on Oct. 17. This time, outside observers should keep their eyes open, and not just see what they want to see."
Anne Applebaum (Washington Post) on Brexit's lies: " Usually campaign promises are either too vague to be contrasted with reality (Make America Great Again) or too long term. By the time that 'guaranteed growth' either arrives or doesn't, the person who said it would happen is long out of office. But in Britain right now, something different is unfolding. During the referendum last year, politicians advocating their country's departure from the European Union gave some specific assurances. Some derived from ignorance; as it turned out, few of them really understood how the E.U. works. Others were lies, which they knew to be lies at the time. Because they didn't expect to win that campaign, they didn't expect either their ignorance or their dishonesty to be revealed. But then they won — and now it's happening."
David Von Drehle (Washington Post) on weather forecasting and the limits of knowledge: "In medicine, speaking generally, our knowledge is more advanced and useful in diagnosing illness than in curing it. In communications, we've raced ahead in our ability to make connections while we've lagged in the struggle to make good use of them. In politics, we've become more adept at driving factions apart while gaining little in our aptitude for bringing them together."
