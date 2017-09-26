Politics Briefing newsletter: Canadians awaiting more from U.S. in NAFTA talks

Good morning,

In small towns, politics is a little more personal. And in at least on Newfoundland town, it is extremely personal.

Trout River, Nfld., (population: 552) is holding its municipal elections today. Twenty-four names are on the ballot, with the top seven vote-getters deciding among each other who is the mayor and deputy mayor.

And of those 24 candidates, 10 have the same last name – Crocker. Another five are named Brake. And most of the rest are related to those families.

"Council has got to be open-minded and not afraid to make a decision regardless if it's your family or not," city councillor Horace Crocker, who is running for re-election, told the Canadian Press.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Talks to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement continue in Ottawa today. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada has tabled labour standards, along the lines of what's in the Canada-European Union trade deal. Those measures would be aimed at Mexico and could be a source of co-operation between Canada and the United States. Ms. Freeland says, though, that the U.S. has still declined to provide a lot of details in its demands. The Globe profiled Jerry Dias, the colourful president of Unifor, the largest private-sector union in the country, who has been an influential player in the NAFTA talks. "[The Americans] really do work on the premise that everybody is stupid, which I find fascinating," the blunt-speaking union leader said.

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to issue a preliminary ruling in the Boeing-Bombardier trade dispute today.

Some lawyers are annoyed that the Canadian Bar Association has come out against the Liberal government's proposed tax changes for private corporations. "We lawyers – myself included – are a privileged group, and I am uncomfortable with the CBA leveraging that privilege to advocate for the personal financial benefit of a few," one lawyer said. A new analysis from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives suggests very few small-business owners will be affected by the changes, and those who will be are mostly high-income professionals. If you want to better understand the government's proposal, check out our in-depth explanation.

Pharmaceutical giant Apotex and its chairman are taking the federal lobbying commissioner to court to try to stop the watchdog from looking into "cash for access" fundraisers the executive hosted for the Liberals.

And Canada's premiers still aren't terribly popular. The Angus Reid Institute's quarterly survey shows just Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall and new B.C. Premier John Horgan have the approval of about half of their provinces. Most premiers have the approval of about a third of their constituents, while Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's approval is up a little bit to 17 per cent.

Globe and Mail editorial board on the U.S. President and North Korea: "It's perfectly acceptable for the President to play a firm hand with North Korea. Let's never make the mistake of thinking that the U.S. is the villain in this piece. North Korea is little more than a jail for its people, and a plaything for Kim Jong-un and his friends. But by sinking to insults and threatening on Twitter to destroy North Korea, Mr. Trump's low-info, tough-guy bluster has given Mr. Kim the opening he wants."

Peter Baker (New York Times) on the U.S. President's character: "Never in modern times has an occupant of the Oval Office seemed to reject so thoroughly the nostrum that a president's duty is to bring the country together. Relentlessly pugnacious, energized by a fight, unwilling to let any slight go unanswered, Mr. Trump has made himself America's apostle of anger, its deacon of divisiveness."

Eugene Lang (Globe and Mail) on ballistic missile defence: "If the U.S. president is popular in Canada – or at least not reviled – and U.S. foreign and military policy is not seen by large segments of the Canadian population as an affront – Canadian involvement in BMD should be achievable politically."

Paul Wells (Maclean's) on the Liberal tax changes: "Apparently a lot of people who've incorporated are sensitive about having this gap between personal and small-business tax rates called a 'loophole,' but what the heck: It's a loophole, in the sense that it was never designed as a goal of public policy. There was never a meeting, under Paul Martin or Stephen Harper or anywhere else, where enlightened policy-makers sat around saying, 'We need a way to encourage feisty innovators to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. If we can just get the gap between personal and small-business tax rates wide enough…' No, it just happened by accident."

Andrew Coyne (National Post) on the rhetoric around the Liberal tax changes: "Class warfare has a rich political legacy, of course. What is curious about the modern version of it is how oddly one-dimensional it is. Previous generations of class warriors cast society as an epic battle of labour against capital, the working class against the upper class. Today, it's all about the middle class, those hard-working, long-suffering, put-upon folk, whom every party vows to defend and whom, to hear their opponents tell it, every party is eager to attack."