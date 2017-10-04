Politics Briefing newsletter: Liberals to introduce marijuana tax

Good morning,

Could it be that Donald Trump's frequent attacks on the credibility of journalists have actually made the American people trust the media more? A new poll from Reuters/Ipsos of more than 14,000 U.S. residents suggests that might be so. Back in November, 39 per cent of respondents said they had confidence in the press. Now 48 per cent do. Of course, the same polling also found trust in the Trump administration declined as well – settling at, well, 48 per cent. But possibly not the same 48 per cent.

CANADIAN HEADLINES

The federal government will impose a 10-per-cent tax on recreational marijuana when it becomes legalized, possibly next year. The announcement came out of yesterday's first ministers' meeting in Ottawa. Premiers, though, would rather more of the revenue goes to them instead of splitting it 50-50 with Ottawa. Indigenous leaders say they are glad they had the opportunity to meet with the Prime Ministers and premiers, but wished they had more face time.

The federal government may have decided against a Netflix tax, but Quebec intends to move forward with a plan that would do just that. The province's Finance Minister, Carlos Leitão, said he expects to collect up to $20-million a year by coaxing the streaming giant into collecting and remitting provincial sales tax.

Quebeckers are not happy with how the provincial government has handled the issue of illegal border crossings, a new Angus Reid Institute poll suggests.

B.C. is considering legitimizing its booming — and illegal — marijuana dispensary industry when the drug becomes legal next year. While the federal government prepares to legalize recreational marijuana, it's left it up to the provinces to determine where exactly it will be sold. The federal government, and the previous BC Liberal government, have suggested the dispensary model isn't the way to go. But Premier John Horgan says the presence of so many dispensaries — which in some cities outnumber Starbucks —means B.C. will be ready when it's legal. Still, the province's public safety minister cautions the government has not made any decisions yet.

The B.C. government finds itself in the awkward position of fighting against Kinder Morgan's proposed pipeline expansion in one court, while defending it in another. The province's new NDP government opposes the project and has joined a Federal Court of Appeal case challenging Ottawa's approval of the project. But the province is also involved in a separate case in the B.C. Supreme Court, where the Squamish Nation is suing the province over the previous BC Liberal government's approval. Environment Minister George Heyman says the government is legally obliged to defend the previous government's decision.

Back in Ottawa, pro-choice Liberal MPs (and one NDP MP) have selected a new chair – Conservative MP Karen Vecchio – for the Status of Women committee against Ms. Vecchio opposition. The Conservatives' original choice for chair, Rachel Harder, was voted down because she doesn't support access to abortion.

The government is falling behind in adapting to climate change and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, the federal environment watchdog says.

The man who carried out the attack in Edmonton last weekend was supposed to be deported from the U.S. to Somalia in 2011, but instead found his way to Canada where he successfully applied for refugee status.

And in an era where the names of bills are practically political slogans, the Liberal government has tabled what might be one of the driest names of legislation possible: "An Act to correct certain anomalies, inconsistencies and errors and to deal with other matters of a non-controversial and uncomplicated nature in the Statutes of Canada and to repeal certain Acts and provisions that have expired, lapsed or otherwise ceased to have effect." (By accounts, the bill is as dull as it sounds.)

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on a national pharmacare program: "No government in its right mind is going to take on $20-billion a year in additional costs – especially when it involves the federal government absorbing $13-billion in provincial expenses. Further, in our decentralized health system, where delivery of health services is principally a provincial responsibility, it makes no sense for Ottawa to create a single, national program – even if it does save money. If Canada is, like most other Western countries, going to embrace pharmacare, it's going to have to be a national program, not a federal one."

Irene Berkowitz (The Globe and Mail) on the upshot of the Netflix deal:"Ms. Joly's policy update also seems remarkable for what it will not do: bail out outdated models. It seems to close the door on the conceptual, administrative quagmire of a Netflix tax. An implicit message is that Netflix wasn't born a disruptor. Not that long ago, it was a startup that survived hard times, competitors and financial failure, before it steadied its ship. Now it's an inspiration."

Stephanie Carvin (The Globe and Mail) on terrorism in Canada: "To suggest that extremism is not a problem in Canada because there are so few deaths is to take a very narrow view of the problem – and to ignore the very serious impacts that communities feel. Terrorism might not be our greatest problem, but it is a serious, legitimate security concern that Canadian authorities are rightly trying to address."

Former NDP national director Gerald Caplan in The Globe and Mail on the new leader's challenges: "Mr. Singh begins with something like a tabula rasa when it comes to the NDP. Few Canadians could tell you what the party stands for, at least not in any detail. Sure, it's the party of the people. It's on the side of 'hard-working Canadians.' But who's not these days? What does the NDP stand for? Where are the fresh, new, creative policies that were once the NDP's stock-in-trade, that other parties rushed to steal? How would an NDP government drive the economy?"

Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star) on the NDP leadership: "Jack Layton spent his tenure urging New Democrats to set their sights on forming a government. In the pursuit of power they are no less cold-blooded than their Conservative and Liberal counterparts."

Andrew Coyne (National Post) on the tax reforms: "We don't need a pro-small business tax policy in this country. We need a pro-growth policy. And the starting point is to get rid of the small business deduction."

Lawyers Richard Elliott and Caitlin Shane in the Ottawa Citizen on pop-up overdose prevention sites: "It is this very absence of sanctioned services — where people can access health services without fear of prosecution — that has mobilized community volunteers where governments continue to dither. Even more shameful are politicians who oppose clearly authorized sites while criticizing community members who took the immediate initiative to save lives, even in the face of bureaucratic barriers. Pop-up overdose prevention sites are an essential public health intervention. It is both legally and ethically misguided to suggest that these sites run afoul of the law."

INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES

Investigators in Las Vegas continue to piece together details from the attack that killed at least 59 and left more than 500 injured. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but police found a cache of guns, ammunition and explosives. The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock (described as surly by acquaintances), wired a substantial amount of money to the Philippines, where his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, is vacationing. She is a person of interest to law enforcement authorities. Four Canadians, three from Alberta and one from B.C., were killed. We'll continue to update our live guide once more information comes to light.

Catalonia will "act at the end of this week or the beginning of next," and declare independence from Spain, the region's president told the BBC. Spanish King Felipe VI condemned Catalan leaders as thousands protested the police crackdown on the referendum vote over the weekend.

And the European Parliament criticized the British government's handling of Brexit negotiations and voted against opening future trade talks. One key European Parliamentarian urged British Prime Minister Theresa May to sack her foreign secretary Boris Johnson and end the in-fighting in her cabinet.

Barrie McKenna (The Globe and Mail) on gun sales and mass shootings: "It's a sad paradox of the firearms industry: Mass shootings are great for business. In a rational world, Stephen Paddock's deadly rain of bullets on Las Vegas concertgoers would be a harbinger of stricter gun laws. Americans sickened by the killings would demand swift action from Congress, spelling trouble for gun makers and vendors. Instead, the stocks of leading U.S. gun makers Sturm Ruger & Co. Inc., American Outdoor Brands Corp. and Olin Corp. are all up more than 5 per cent since Sunday's shooting."

Alyssa Rosenberg (Washington Post) on the Las Vegas shooting: "But when people launch deadly attacks on cultural spaces and cultural events, the message is many steps clearer, and the response is, too. If Mateen wanted his attack on Pulse to make lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people afraid to congregate and celebrate together, the only possible response is unity and solidarity. If the Islamic State attacks Grande in part to send a message about the women who make music and the girls who enjoy it in public, it's vital to make sure that it's possible for women to continue performing and for their young female fans to continue seeing them in safety. And if lone, violent men want to make it seem more dangerous to go anywhere with strangers, we can only reply by reaffirming our trust in each other. Anything else gives in to their deadly logic."

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the release of Azerbaijanis arrested for being gay: "The persecution of sexual minorities is not simply a tragedy for those being persecuted. It is a tragedy for everyone. Societies that discriminate against minorities also discriminate against women. Religious conventions inhibit open inquiry and tolerance, contributing to poverty, inequality and a diminished quality of life for everyone. We can't force Azerbaijanis or Chechens or any other society that discriminates against LGBT people to change their minds or hearts. All we can do is let them know we're watching. If it helps spring a kid who's being beaten and shocked by the cops, it's worth it."