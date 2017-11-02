Politics Briefing newsletter: Morneau pays fine for not disclosing villa

Good morning,

Finance Minister Bill Morneau forgot to disclose a French villa to the ethics commissioner and now he has paid the price: $200. That's the penalty the federal ethics watchdog imposed, based on Morneau failing to disclose the French holding company that holds the home, the value of the company and his ownership of it.

Two hundred dollars will also buy you about nine shares of the pension and human-resources management firm Morneau Shepell, from which the Finance Minister sold one million shares last week. He netted $5-million in profit and says he'll donate that to charity.

CANADIAN HEADLINES

On the Liberal government's tax changes, Mr. Morneau says they've found a "balance" after tweaking the reforms based on feedback from the business community. Senators at the finance committee, though, still told him the plan should be scrapped.

On the issue of conflicts of interest, the Prime Minister's Office says no one other than Mr. Morneau was taking advantage of a loophole that allows ministers to keep assets indirectly through holding companies. The Ethics Commissioner, however, insists there are other cabinet ministers doing that – but won't name names.

The government is planning a major increase in the number of immigrants it accepts, with a projected welcoming of 340,000 new residents per year by 2020. That represents almost 1 per cent of Canada's population every year.

The Liberal government is also suggesting other countries follow the leads of Canada, the United States and Britain in adopting their own versions of the Magnitsky Act, to sanction Russian human-rights abusers.

There's a little bit of political drama for the Ontario Liberals in Toronto, according to TVO's Steve Paikin: George Smitherman, former deputy premier and mayoral candidate, is reportedly being blocked from making a comeback with the party.

Speaking of the Ontario Liberals and Toronto, Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory said they have patched up their rocky relationship when they announced a land deal in Etobicoke. Here's how Mr. Tory described their partnership: "In all relationships sometimes you take a little break, a summer break, and now we're back here in the fall and we're doing things together," the mayor said to laughter from Ms. Wynne. "We're working together." Both leaders have elections next year.

The missing and murdered Indigenous women inquiry says it needs more time and less red tape.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank is still on track to be up and running by the end of 2017, the government says.

Ottawa is changing its model building code to make existing homes more energy efficient, but the changes could impose requirements that force owners to upgrade their houses when they sell or renovate.

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer says the federal government must respect concerns from the community when it decides how to respond to the opioid crisis, including whether to approve supervised-drug-consumption sites. The former Conservative government under Stephen Harper fought a long and expensive legal battle to shut down facilities like Vancouver's Insite, ultimately losing at the Supreme Court of Canada. Mr. Scheer says he respects the court decision, but he also says the government must look for the right balance. He says he also wants to look at whether law-enforcement and prosecutions might compel users to seek treatment.

The Alberta government plans to test an injectable drug to treat opioid addiction, launching a pilot to give drug users access to hydromorphone. Currently, only B.C. permits the use of hydromorphone, a painkiller commonly used in palliative and acute care. The Alberta experiment will involve 50 drug users in Calgary and Edmonton. Opioid overdoses, largely fuelled by fentanyl, have killed more than 300 people in Alberta this year.

The city of Toronto and the province of Ontario are urging the federal government to approve a safe injection site at an east-end homeless centre.

A review of the massive Site C hydroelectric dam in northeastern B.C. paints a dire picture of the project, predicting it will finish late and cost billions. The B.C. Utilities Commission issued a report on the Site C dam that was ordered by the NDP government shortly after it came to power. The report undercuts many of the claims from the former Liberal government and Crown-owned BC Hydro. But the NDP isn't ready to make a decision just yet; Premier John Horgan plans to announce the date of the dam by the end of the year.

The fallout over the arrest of Quebec Liberal Party MNA Guy Ouellette continued, with a key cabinet minister saying that the government shouldn't criticize the administration of justice in his arrest. Mr. Ouellette was arrested on suspicion that he obstructed justice and breached trust but was released with no charges.

And Julie Payette, just a month into her job as Governor-General, is already making waves in a public speech questioning bogus science. "Can you believe that still today in learned society, in houses of government, unfortunately, we're still debating and still questioning whether humans have a role in the Earth warming up or whether even the Earth is warming up, period," she told a science conference in Ottawa.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on immigration: "Yet Mr. Hussen's numbers are still large increases. Under Stephen Harper's Conservatives, there were typically about 260,000 immigrants each year. The Liberals have increased the target to 300,000 this year, and will keep increasing to 340,000 by 2020 – that's a 30-per-cent increase over a typical Conservative year, and a 21-per-cent increase over the Conservative 2010 high mark. When compared with the size of the population, the Liberals are planning a rate of immigration not seen since Brian Mulroney was in power."

Holly Johnson and Elizabeth Sheehy (The Globe and Mail) on sexual assault: "How crimes are recorded by police is not simply an arcane matter for bean counters. The crimes of perpetrators are not properly denounced and the dangerousness of these men's behaviour does not enter police and public record. And victimized women are further harmed by having the crime minimized. Further, statistics are considered to tell social truths. Police data send a message to the public that 98 per cent of sexual assaults reported are of little consequence. They paint a misleading picture of these crimes as minor and as falling in numbers. Sound data from police on the incidence and forms of sexual violence are essential for informed policy-making and law reform. Transparency and accountability are also crucial at a time when women's faith in the justice system is at rock bottom."

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Guy Ouellette: "Mr. Ouellette is not only being hailed for his braveness and integrity by Premier Philippe Couillard and his colleagues in the legislature, he has become a media star at the centre of one those politico-police dramas for which Quebec alone in Canada seems to hold the secret. The revelation that the province's anti-corruption squad arrested him last week without laying charges, in what Mr. Ouellette called an attempt to intimidate him, has sparked a free-for-all of conspiracy theories and political intrigue that is gripping the province like a whodunnit on Radio-Canada."

Kasi Rao (The Globe and Mail) on Canada's relationship with India: "Two-way trade between Canada and India was about $8-billion in 2016. Canada exported about $2.3-billion in products and materials to India in the first half of this year and imported about $2.1-billion. That may sound impressive, but there's huge room for growth – compare our India trade with the nearly $2-billion that crosses the Canada-U.S. border every day. There are more than 400 Canadian companies with a presence in India already and more than 1,000 that are actively pursuing business in the Indian market. It's in the national interests of both Canada and India to move forward now to boost trade and business ties."

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta's finances: "The fact is Alberta politicians have created much of the mess the province is in – not oil prices, not Quebec, not Ottawa, not B.C. For years, they relied on oil revenues to keep taxes low and spending high – the highest per capita spending in the country. The province spent like the good times would never end, with no plan for the day the music stopped or at least slowed down."

Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star) on the Parti Québécois: "Sovereignty has fallen out of favour with many younger Quebecers. The brand of nationalism promoted by the baby-boomers who increasingly man by default the PQ frontline is out of step with an increasingly diverse Quebec society. But it has also been a long time since the Parti Québécois has presented Quebecers with the kind of ambitious leading edge policies that beg to be rewarded with a spell in government."

Saskatoon Star-Phoenix on opioids: "It would be helpful if the province funded Naloxone kits not just for addicts, but for parents and others connected to those who may overdose. Increased access to methadone and buprenorphine treatments — as well as hiring nurse practitioners to prescribe them — would also help the province handle opioid addictions more efficiently. Some other provinces have attached addictions medicine clinics to emergency rooms in order to get help to people as soon as they are in crisis."

INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES

Another day, another story of Russian meddling in a campaign. But this time, it's not the U.S. election that was the target. Instead, fears of Russia's influence in Brexit are gaining steam and have prompted a probe of British businessman Arron Banks, who contributed $13.6-million to "Leave" organizations during the referendum campaign. Britain's Electoral Commission is looking into whether the money came from foreign sources and it comes as a British Parliamentary committee is investigating the "role of foreign actors" during the campaign.

U.S. lawmakers have released samples of Russian-bought Facebook ads that appeared during the 2016 U.S. Election campaign. You have to see them to believe them.

Latvia is saying that NATO member countries, including Canada, should be preparing to keep their soldiers deployed in the Baltic state for at least 10 years to counter Russia and send a signal. "I think it's important to indicate a readiness to be there ... if it requires 10 years," Ojars Kalnins, chair of the Latvian parliament's foreign affairs committee, told The Globe's Steven Chase.

British Defence Minister Michael Fallon has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He's one of several cabinet members to be have their behaviour questioned in the wake of #MeToo and after Harvey Weinstein's ouster. We've been keeping a list of the public figures who have been accused of sexual harassment and assault in the wake of the allegations against Mr. Weinstein. If there are any politicians or other people that we're missing on the list, please send us a note.

Remember the Trans-Pacific Partnership? It's back. Talks between the 11 non-American signatories are ongoing and a reworked trade deal may even be finalized at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next week in Vietnam. One country that doesn't think that a formal deal will be reached next week? Canada. A government source told Reuters that talks are "moving quite expeditiously but it's probably going to take a little longer, so as for a signature (next week) – that's highly optimistic."

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government imposing a budget on Northern Ireland for the first time in a decade in a step toward direct rule. The Conservatives have a minority after a disastrous snap election and are partnering with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to pass bills, a partnership that complicates matters.

And should U.S. Supreme Court justices be held to a higher conflict-of-interest standard than they currently are? A recent speech by Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch is raising questions because it was hosted by a foundation that funds supporters of a case the Supreme Court is about to decide. The top court is the only one on which judges are not bound by a formal code of conduct.