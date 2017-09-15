Politics Briefing: MP’s final plea of political civility

Good morning,

The House of Commons returns next week, but one chair will remain empty. Arnold Chan has died of cancer. Mr. Chan, 50, was a Liberal MP from Scarborough, Ont., and his party's well-liked deputy house leader.

In June, before Parliament broke for the summer, Mr. Chan rose in the middle of an economic debate and gave what seemed to be a farewell speech to his colleagues. In it, he pleaded with MPs to listen to their better angels and keep the quality and decorum of House debate high. The following is an excerpt from his speech.

"I believe strongly that despite what we see in this place, what gives us strength is the fact that we can actually do it [listen to each other]. We can actually engage in this process without fundamental rancour, without fundamental disagreement, and without violence. That is the difference, and that is why I so love this place. I would ask Canadians to give heart to their democracy, to treasure it and revere it. Of course, I would ask them to do the most basic thing, which is to cast their ballots. However, for me it is much more than that. I ask them for their civic engagement, regardless of what it actually may mean, whether it is coaching a soccer team or helping someone at a food bank. For me it can be even simpler than that.

"It is the basic common civility we share with each other that is fundamental. It is thanking our Tim Hortons server. It is giving way to someone on the road. It is saying thanks. It is the small things we collectively do, from my perspective, that make a great society, and to me, that is ultimately what it means to be a Canadian. We are so privileged to live in this country, because we have these small acts of common decency and civility that make us what we are. I would ask members to carry on that tradition, because that is the foundation of what makes Canada great.

"If I may quote the Constitution, it imbues peace, order, and good government. I would go to my friend from Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston [Conservative MP Scott Reid], who would appreciate that particular point. We have much to be proud of, and I would simply ask us to celebrate this incredible institution. By doing those small acts, we will continue to uphold our Canadian democracy and the values that bind us together."

You can watch Mr. Chan's full speech here.

CANADIAN HEADLINES

Canada's new Health Minister, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, says that if doctors don't like the Liberal government's tax proposals, they're going to have to suggest an alternative source of revenue. "I have told them, 'Don't just come to the consultation process and say you don't agree with these changes. Because there's going to be some changes that are going to be happening. Come up with some suggestions. What would be recommendations that you would make?'" Ms. Petitpas Taylor told The Globe.

The federal government is moving one step closer to an official apology for LGBT Canadians who were discriminated against because of their sexuality. The government is set to name an advisory council soon, which will help craft the apology.

The number of asylum seekers to cross the Canadian border in Quebec is now more than 12,000, more than the province expected to see all year.

The RCMP will extend their search for a new commissioner, after being so far unsatisfied with the applicants.

A new Angus Reid Institute poll suggests Canadians are about evenly divided on whether Canada should be responsible for how military arms it sells abroad are used.

Senator Lynn Beyak may not remain in the Conservative caucus much longer.

The Ontario government's plan to cool the Greater Toronto Area's housing market appears to be working in part so far, new data show. Home purchases by foreign buyers fell after a 15 per cent foreign-buyers tax was introduced earlier this year, one of many measures to reduce home prices.

The federal government is staying out of a dispute between the Calgary Flames' owners and the city over the future of a new arena. Minister of Sport Kent Hehr, whose riding is in Calgary, says while he has fond memories of the Flames, he doesn't see a reason for the federal government to get involved. The Flames announced earlier this week that they are pulling out of talks with the city to fund a new arena.

B.C.'s NDP government has appointed a lawyer from Nova Scotia to oversee the provincial agency that investigates police. Ron MacDonald is the new civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office, which handles cases involving serious allegations against police officers. The office was set up following several high-profile cases including the death of Robert Dziekanski, who was stunned by an RCMP Taser at the Vancouver airport.

As more information comes to light about how Facebook was used by Russia to influence the 2016 U.S. election, the social media giant has announced that it plans to launch an election integrity initiative to ensure that Canada's next election is free of cyber threats.

And the federal government announced $50-million in funding to improve internet access in Nunavut, home to some of the most costly and poorest quality service in the country.

Anne Niec and Beverly Johnson (The Globe and Mail) on women and the tax reforms: "Female physicians join the ranks of other women entrepreneurs who operate as small businesses in Canada. We celebrate the victories they have made in following their dreams against all odds, and we stand with them against the unfair tax changes proposed by a government that dares call itself a feminist one. The current changes proposed by the federal government challenge the economic security of small-business owners in Canada and, in particular, negatively affect women as child bearers and primary-care providers for their families."

Tim Cestnick (The Globe and Mail) on the tax reforms: "Mr. Trudeau says the proposed tax changes will only impact the wealthy. He's either disingenuous or doesn't understand the proposals his government announced on July 18. Neither of these is acceptable for our Prime Minister – or his Finance Minister. The answer? Abandon the proposals, clearly define and make public the desired policy objectives, then consult with professionals, business owners and Canadians at large on how to change our tax law in appropriate ways."

Don Martin (CTV) on the Liberal tax proposal: "The T4 nation knows the Canadian taxation field is about as level as the Canadian Rockies and they're fed up with zero per cent income growth eroded by rising taxation loads. They don't believe a doctor should be able to hide income by paying their kids to walk the dog. They see no fairness in letting a lawyer shield savings in a lower business tax environment to buy that monster cottage when they retire. That's why the Liberals are smart to plug their ears and push ahead with closing the tax loopholes."

Lindsay Tedds (The Globe and Mail) on the B.C. budget: "B.C. Finance Minister Carole James's budget update this week outlines what many have been indicating for months; B.C.'s economy is leading the pack in terms of economic growth in Canada, albeit mostly because of the housing sector. The end result is strong tax-revenue forecasts over the short term that have allowed both increased spending and surpluses by the new NDP government."

Erin Hunt (Open Canada) on Canada and the Security Council: "Canada, Norway and Ireland are competing for two seats which will be voted on in 2020. To be elected to the Security Council, Canada will need to prove to other states that it can be a force for good on the council and can provide an independent voice on peace and security matters. The Canada that led the world to negotiate and implement the Ottawa Treaty in the face of strong opposition is one that will be an independent voice for peace and security on the council, but the Canada that disregarded the security concerns of over 120 states by boycotting and dismissing the nuclear prohibition treaty negotiations will have a much harder time securing a Security Council seat. It is up to the Prime Minister and Canada's diplomats to clarify which Canada we are."

INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES

In more than a dozen interviews along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, The Globe's Asia Correspondent, Nathan VanderKlippe, heard stories of Myanmar's military attacking Rohingya Muslims as they flee their homeland in the country's northwest, setting landmines and torching villages in the hopes that it will dissuade the refugees from ever returning. While the international community has spoken out in recent days about what the UN calls a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" many on the border are frustrated by either the inability or the unwillingness of outside actors to intervene.

A homemade bomb exploded on a London subway train this morning, but there are no serious injuries or deaths reported.

On Wednesday night, U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill reached an agreement to protect "DREAMers," the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, from deportation. Thursday morning, Mr. Trump tweeted that "no deal was made." Later in the day, he contradicted his earlier tweets and said that he would support legislation on the issue. His base is livid at the idea that he would reach a deal on the issue before securing an agreement to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, his signature campaign pledge.

Brazilian President Michel Temer has been charged with obstruction of justice and racketeering by the country's prosecutor general. Mr. Temer allegedly took bribes in return for political favours.

The inquiry into the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in London has begun and was met with public outrage. The blaze at the social housing project killed more than 80 people and has raised concerns about how race and class intersect with public housing in the U.K.

And "you should resign" isn't quite the same as "you're fired!" but Mr. Trump was infuriated enough with U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions after Robert Mueller had been appointed as Special Counsel to call the former Alabama Senator, one of his earliest and most ardent supporters, an "idiot" in a humiliating dressing down, the worst in his decades of public life. Mr. Sessions was ready to resign, The New York Times reports, but ultimately stayed on because of "a once in a lifetime" opportunity to reshape the U.S.'s laws as the country's top law enforcement official.

Robert Rotberg (The Globe and Mail) on the Rohingya crisis: "Canada and other like-minded countries – the middle powers of the world respected for their principled stands regarding matters of human rights – need to lead this effort to halt Myanmar's oppression of its own people. In addition to necessary resolutions in the UN and the mounting of a Chapter VII effort, Canada, the Nordics, the Dutch and so on need loudly to call Myanmar's shameful discriminatory actions what they are. They should denounce the actions of the Myanmar government. Trade sanctions and other forms of shunning Myanmar would also help, even if China vetoed such resolutions in the Security Council."

Charles Burton (The Globe and Mail) on China and North Korea: "As North Korea's stubborn dysfunction deepens, China must be realizing that the time has come to act like a world leader and co-operate with the United States, Japan and South Korea to reunify the Korean Peninsula, along the lines of Germany's reunification 27 years ago. Beijing already has highly productive political and economic relations with South Korea, whereas North Korea has become deadweight for China."

Joe Scarborough (Washington Post) on President Trum's supporters: "Trump's superglue hold over his supporters has flummoxed conservative and liberal commentators alike since he first rode down his golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015. Others declared his political career 'over!' after he insulted, variously, Mexicans, John McCain, Megyn Kelly, Fox News, body-shamed women, Access Hollywood viewers and a host of others on his trail to the presidency. But many voters sided with the bellicose celebrity they have known since the 1980s. It's the personality that keeps them, not the policies."