Politics Briefing newsletter: MPs plot fall strategy in Winnipeg and Kelowna

Good morning,
Parliament is set to come back in less than two weeks, and MPs of various parties are beginning to plot their return.
Liberals have gathered in Kelowna, B.C., for their caucus retreat today and tomorrow. Many backbenchers say they are hearing concerns from their constituents about the proposed tax changes for small business owners. "The outrage is real," Toronto MP John McKay told The Globe. Finance Minister Bill Morneau, though, says he's standing firm on the plan.
Meanwhile, in Winnipeg, Conservatives are plotting their own return to Parliament. Leader Andrew Scheer tells The Globe he's concerned about how the governing Liberals are handling NAFTA talks. "Using a trade deal to try to advocate for non-trade-related types of issues in a sovereign country, in some cases right down to the state level, to me is jeopardizing a very important trade deal," he said.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa, Mayaz Alam in Toronto, and James Keller in Vancouver. If you're reading this on the web or someone forwarded this email newsletter to you, you can sign up for Politics Briefing and all Globe newsletters here.
The Politics Briefing newsletter is two years old! We would love to hear your feedback about what works and what doesn't. Drop us a line and let us know what you think.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
The Bank of Canada might raise interest rates this morning.
As Boeing and Bombardier continue to be embroiled in a trade dispute, the Canadian government is looking to buy second-hand fighter jets from Australia, sources told The Globe. The federal government is refusing to sign a multibillion-dollar contract for the new fleet of Super Hornets from Boeing as long as the U.S. aerospace giant pursues its complaint against Bombardier. On Monday, Boeing rejected Ottawa's requests to drop the complaint.
The federal government says its outreach campaign to dissuade diaspora groups in the United States from crossing the border illegally in Quebec has started working so well they are expanding the program.
Russia says it's not pleased about reports that Canada is ferrying gay Chechen men out of the country.
In 2018, Ontario's Liberals will try to continue their 14-year reign when voters head to the polls. But before Ontarians get there Premier Kathleen Wynne's government is set to face a reckoning in the court system with two unrelated but potentially disastrous trials occurring against high-ranking Liberals at the same time.
The B.C. and federal governments have announced $20-million in funding to help ranchers recover from this summer's devastating wildfires. The province has recorded its worst wildfire season on record, with about 1,200 fires burning up an area almost twice the size of P.E.I. The aid package will help ranchers replace livestock and buildings destroyed by fire. B.C. Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says the two levels of government have also reaffirmed their commitment to national wildland strategy to reduce wildfire risk.
British Columbians are facing a hefty increase in auto insurance premiums, and the new NDP government is warning it could take years to fix problems in the province's Crown-owned insurance corporation. Drivers in the province are required to buy their basic insurance through the Insurance Corp. of B.C., or ICBC, and increasing rates became an issue during the spring election campaign. The New Democrats promised to rein in increases but were vague about what they would actually do. The government is now reviewing how to reform ICBC; the province has ruled out switching to no-fault insurance, but otherwise isn't saying what changes could be coming.
The Conference Board of Canada is urging the country to bite the bullet on the shift to a low-carbon economy, according to a new report released today. The think-tank says that Canadians will pay a significant cost during the shift but it is a price that must be paid.
And during the Calgary Stampede the prime minister unwittingly signed a German war flag used during the Second World War, VICE News is reporting. When Mr. Trudeau signed the flag it was made to look like a bandana by the founder of Calgary's Aryan Brotherhood. The encounter underscores the security risks of Mr. Trudeau's interactions with crowds, one expert says.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Liberal tax changes: "Until now, [Finance Minister Bill] Morneau has been viewed as a colourless occupant of the second-most important office in the federal government. When he speaks, he rarely makes news. That started a narrative that he is a relatively uninfluential finance minister, even though his allies inside the Liberal government insist he is substantial behind the scenes, and had success in negotiations on pension reform and health transfers. This kind of political test could upend that perception – if he passes."
Tim Power (Hill Times) on Liberal tax changes: "Tax fairness is only believable when people think it is actually fair. Many Liberal MPs seem to be moving away from that view, and it looks like the only matter so far in the life of this Trudeau government that has made them nervous."
Glen Hodgson (The Globe and Mail) on whether we can still be an energy superpower: "It goes without saying that energy is a key part of the Canadian economy. It represents about 10 per cent of GDP and one-fifth of exports. Canadian oil production has grown by around 50 per cent in volume terms over the past decade – driven by oil sands investment and production – although natural-gas production has softened. Canadian exports of oil, natural gas and low-carbon electricity are very much in demand in the U.S. market. But the energy game is changing." (for subscribers)
Michael Warren (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau's problem with promises: "During the 2015 federal election Justin Trudeau made a record 226 promises. About one-third are either not started, or in progress. A quarter have been achieved and about 15 per cent have been broken, according to TrudeauMeter. This is not a compelling mid-mandate record for any government. It's made worse by highly qualified achievements and broken promises that stand stark and substantial."
Ussif Rashid Sumaila and Ian Mauro (The Globe and Mail) on protecting Canada's oceans: "The future of the oceans rests squarely on the individual and collective actions we take as a society to manage ourselves. We must reduce our consumptive lifestyles – curtailing both our greenhouse gas emissions and use of plastics – while supporting community-based and ecologically responsible ocean food systems. This will help increase the resilience of our social and ecological relationships in the face of rapid changes to the oceans."
Susan Delacourt (iPolitics) on grumbling backbenchers: "It's all well and good to get that kind of feedback about government measures when you're in opposition, as the Liberals were for a decade. From 2006 to 2015, Liberal MPs didn't mind at all when people in their ridings were annoyed about what was going on in Ottawa; it helped them build their case against the Conservatives. But it's sounding now like backbench Liberal MPs got hit with a lot of constituent complaints through the summer over decisions made by their government. Listen carefully to what these backbenchers have been telling reporters — specifically about how these decisions were out of their control."
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
U.S. President Donald Trump began the process to end DACA, the protections in place for 800,000 unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. The program enabled young people to receive renewable work permits and avoid deportation. The U.S. will no longer authorize new applications for the program and it will be dismantled in the next six months.
The U.K. is proposing an end to the free movement of labour after Brexit, according to a leaked government document. During the referendum campaign last year, reducing the net amount of migration was a key issue. The business community has expressed concern about any such proposal because it would limit the ability to hire skilled and unskilled workers.
Former Brazilian presidents Luis Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff were charged with forming a criminal organization, the latest development in a corruption scandal that has dominated Brazilian politics.
Rohingya Muslims continue to flee violence and persecution in Myanmar, with nearly 125,000 crossing the border into Bangladesh in just over 10 days. Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, is under intense international pressure to call for an end to the violence that has been committed by her country's army and police forces. Muslims make up a small minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar. For those of you looking to read more on the issue, CNN has an explainer.
And former White House press secretary and one-time communications director Sean Spicer has re-emerged from the bushes and landed a new gig as a paid speaker, so "audiences around the world will benefit from the same candor, wit and insight that Spicer brought to the White House briefing room," according to his new employer.
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on why North Korea in 2017 isn't Cuba in the 1960s: "Though many such comparisons are making the rounds, to invoke the Cuban missile crisis as a comparison to today's standoff with Pyongyang is to get carried away. North Korea's nuclear might is minuscule by comparison to a Soviet Union that had the power to incinerate the North American continent. During that crisis, the tension was palpable. Dean Rusk, who was secretary of state in the Kennedy administration, told me the fear reached the point where he told his wife one night before slipping under the covers that they might not wake up in the morning. In recent days, I've heard more chatter about sports on Washington streets and in restaurants than about North Korea."
Rose Cuison Villazor (New York Times) on life after DACA: "In an interview President Trump gave days after his inauguration, he said that he was looking at the DACA program with a 'big heart.' Seven months later, many are heartbroken about the loss of a program that has brought thousands of Americans a sense of belonging despite their lack of 'papers.' But as in so many cases under this still-young administration, the expansive cruelty of the executive branch may yet be tempered by the powers and wisdom of America's legal system."
Ben Smith (BuzzFeed) on the art of the deal: "Hostage-takers keep hostages alive in order to protect themselves, to get what they want out of a situation that has clearly gone rather wrong. They sometimes shoot them for the same reason Trump appears to be thinking about ending DACA: attention. Again and again, he's faced choices between attention and power, between the reality show narrative and the complex realities of governance. He's chosen attention every time, and there's little reason to think that's about to change."
Good morning,
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨