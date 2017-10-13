Politics Briefing: Nenshi faces close vote for re-election

Good morning,

Few mayors have regularly captured national attention, but over two terms in office Calgary's Naheed Nenshi certainly has. But winning a third term for the "purple revolution" is getting difficult. Mr. Nenshi is facing his toughest campaign yet as the city's economy suffers and the electorate seems poised to go back to a more conservative direction. Advanced voting turnout has reached a record high. Polls have been mixed but one survey released in the middle of the week showed him ahead of his nearest challenger. This will be Mr. Nenshi's final weekend of campaigning: voting day is Monday, Oct. 16.

CANADIAN HEADLINES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Mexico today as talks for the North American free-trade agreement continue in Washington, D.C. Canadian trade negotiators are expressing doubt that a deal will go well. "It is the most protectionist administration since the early 1930s," one source told The Globe.

After five harrowing years, Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman – and their three children born in captivity – have been freed from the grasp of Taliban-affiliated militants. Pakistani officials on Friday said they have left Pakistan by plane from Islamabad, but did not say where the family was headed. The BBC was reporting early Friday that the family was headed to London, England.

As the prestigious Canada Research Chairs program continues to work on the diversity of its scholars, many universities are now voluntarily imposing term limits to get new academics into the program.

The federal Liberals and Conservatives are tied in a new Angus Reid Institute poll.

Alberta Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd and federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr defended the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, amid opposition from B.C. Energy Minister Michelle Mungall at an energy conference in Winnipeg. "There is an insatiable appetite for Canadian production [of oil and gas] in Asia," Mr. Carr said. "That's why we approved the Trans Mountain pipeline."

NAFTA renegotiations are in their fourth round but talk of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 12-country trade deal that the U.S. pulled out of earlier this year, has reemerged. TPP 11, as it's now called, has gained traction as a way to diversify Canada's import and export markets from their dominance on our neighbours to the south. But key auto groups are warning that any talk of a TPP redux should hold off until after a decision on NAFTA has been reached.

Netflix's pledge to build a Canadian production facility did not involve a quid pro quo to allow the streaming giant to remain exempt from taxes, according to Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly. "There was no negotiation about a tax exemption. That was not part of our discussions," she said.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau did not disclose a real-estate company he owns in France to the ethics commissioner until he was asked about it by CBC.

And the lawn of Parliament Hill will become an ice rink this winter.

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on ministerial responsibility: "Government bureaucracies are cumbersome and risk-averse in part because bureaucrats rightly fear the consequences of wrong decisions. They know their minister will not have their backs."

Russ Crawford and Angelos Xilinas (The Globe and Mail) on Plan B for NAFTA: "Uncertainty about NAFTA may be the trigger to get Canadian businesses to seriously think about leveraging the country's ties to international markets to build new supply-chain opportunities and diversify trade."

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Boeing vs. Bombardier: "Caisse remains unique among Canadian institutional investors in that it has a dual mandate, entrenched in law, to achieve an optimal return on capital "while at the same time contributing to Quebec's economic development." It is that latter clause, underlined in the U.S. Department of Commerce preliminary decision slapping countervailing duties on Bombardier's C Series aircraft, that continues to raise doubts about the Caisse on Bay Street and beyond." (for subscribers)

Jason Markusoff (Maclean's) on Naheed Nenshi's re-election for Calgary mayor: "Though Nenshi first won by campaigning as a penny-watcher, he's hiked taxes and often tried to make sure people appreciate what they get for it — less god-awful snow removal, a southeast transit expansion and a new central library. Now that wages in the energy sector have flatlined, gone down or ceased to exist, big ideas and big investments may have fallen out of favour."

Paul Adams (iPolitics) on the Parliamentary Press Gallery's treatment of race: "For journalists, having people of various backgrounds in the newsrooms means being exposed to different sensibilities and story ideas in editorial meetings, over coffee, and in the thousands of chats that occur among colleagues in newsrooms every day as they try to figure out their angles. They also get to know individuals different from themselves in their full complexity — without reducing them to their most visible characteristics."

Liam Midzain-Gobin, Nicole Goodman, Chelsea Gabel and Karen Bird (Policy Options) on the Indian Act: "There is an important opportunity to give all First Nations governed by these Acts greater choice in the voting methods used in their elections. Through engaging off-reserve members, building capacity and supporting the passage of key legislation, online voting can help make Indigenous communities better able to govern themselves on their journey toward self-determination."

INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES

U.S. President Donald Trump is taking away subsidies that help low-income Americans get health insurance.

The U.S. and Israel have withdrawn from UNESCO, the U.N.'s cultural agency, after the Trump administration accused the organization of anti-Israeli bias. The group was founded after the Second World War to protect heritage sites across the world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had harsh words for the U.S. in a blistering speech, accusing America of mistreating its strategic ally. Diplomatic relations have been strained between Turkey and the West since last year's attempted coup.

Canada is aligning with the U.K. to fight global growth in coal-fired electricity. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announced the partnership with her British counterpart while on a visit to Europe.

And speaking of Europe, the EU is lamenting the progress made on Brexit negotiations. "We have reached a state of deadlock, which is disturbing," Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier said.

Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Trump's threat to free speech: "Any country's constitutional protection of a free press, Canada's included, is only as valuable as its citizens' and politicians' willingness to defend it vigorously. In the U.S., that critical right is under one of the most pernicious and sustained attacks in its history. It would be a potentially fatal error to assume that nothing bad will come of it."

Adrian Shubert (The Globe and Mail) on Catalonia: "The situation remains very much in flux, but after spending three days in Barcelona and talking with many people – friends, strangers, academics, journalists, former politicians, waiters and taxi drivers – only one thing seems clear: Catalan society has been seriously wounded and is deeply divided. Friendships have ended and families are torn."

Sara M. Watson (Washington Post) on Russia's ad war: "We need mechanisms for oversight to identify instances of misuse and abuse to protect against further exploitation and manipulation. Subliminal advertising has been regulated away — for good reason. This is the modern equivalent in our digital lives. It's time we take personalization personally."