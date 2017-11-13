Politics Briefing newsletter: Trudeau continues diplomacy in Asia

Good morning,

The era of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived and all of the Middle East is on edge trying to guess how he will curtail Iran's expanding influence and what might get damaged along the way. He's led a purge against his rivals, is escalating conflicts against Yemen and had an impact on the resignation of Lebanon's prime minister. The Globe's European Bureau Chief Eric Reguly broke down the region's wild week and where things stand. And if you're wondering who is in whose corner as Saudi Arabia and Iran wage their proxy war for control, we explain that with this map.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa, Mayaz Alam in Toronto and James Keller in Vancouver.

CANADIAN HEADLINES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government may get involved in challenging Quebec's Bill 62, which requires those receiving public services to uncover their faces. The law is seen as a way of targeting Muslim women who wear veils. "We're listening to the questions being asked about it and, internally, we're in the process of studying the different processes we could initiate or that we could join," Mr. Trudeau said.

On the international front: the Prime Minister is in the Philippines today, where he continues diplomatic meetings with other Pacific Rim countries. Mr. Trudeau – with the help of Mexico's President – successfully pressured other countries in the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership last week to accept Canada's reservations about the auto and cultural parts of the trade pact. Meanwhile, in Germany, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will work with the Brits to attempt to get international co-operation on closing coal plants – a direct challenge to the United States' pro-coal agenda.

After a bruising few months, Canadians are not impressed with Finance Minister Bill Morneau, a new Nanos Research poll suggests. The survey found Canadians thought it was time for a new finance minister, and that Mr. Morneau should have put his assets into a blind trust as soon as he came into office. The poll also found four in 10 thought Liberal economic policies mostly benefited well-off Canadians. In a profile in the Toronto Star, Mr. Morneau admits he gets misty-eyed watching The Parent Trap and his staff refer to him as "Bruce Wayne," the wealthy secret identity of the superhero Batman.

B.C. is leading the country in encouraging drivers to buy and drive electric vehicles, with one in every 25 cars sold this past spring running on electricity instead of gasoline. It's been a major push for the provincial government and its Crown-owned utility company, BC Hydro, which has spent tens of millions of dollars on charging stations. But drivers who've adopted the technology early are discovering that infrastructure isn't as reliable as needed.

Anti-fish farm protesters in B.C. say they'll remain at a facility northwest of Vancouver, even in the face of a court order. Marine Harvest has applied for an injunction to remove protesters from its fish farm in the Broughton Archipelago, where activists have been for two months. Molina Dawson, a protester with the Musgamagw Dzawada'enuxw, says the group is prepared to stay – court order or not – until the company removes all of its fish from the territorial waters of local First Nations.

And in the wake of Weinstein, Members of Parliament say sexual harassment is still prevalent on Parliament Hill. "Almost every single young woman who works on the Hill experiences it," said Laurin Liu. If you have a story to share, please e-mail reporters Laura Stone or Erin Anderssen. You can also share information with The Globe anonymously through SecureDrop.

Globe and Mail Editorial Board on peacekeeping: "The Liberals had a bad foreign policy idea: Offering up soldiers for a peacekeeping mission, somewhere. The idea was crafted for domestic political consumption. The Tories have now concocted an even worse idea in response – for domestic political consumption.This is the level of debate in a country desperately vying for one of the Security Council's temporary seats. And why does the government so badly want that UN chair? Domestic politics."

Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on Julie Payette: "What would have been controversial is if our Governor-General had noted that, at this unprecedentedly alarming time, as our planet comes to a boil, we are failing to take useful action. She could have observed that the really alarming superstition is not in the horoscope pages, but in the words of the new U.S. ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft, who believes "both sides" of the climate argument. As if there are two credible sides. Drawing attention to that would have been controversial, and ill-advised, if immensely satisfying." (for subscribers)

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Canada-first: "No matter who tells the tale, there are still real differences on the substance. And they remain even after an agreement-in-principle was signed on Friday. The 11 governments still in the TPP talks wanted this to be a symbol that trade liberalization goes on even when Mr. Trump's United States is going the other way. The other 10 governments wanted to show that they were fully committed to TPP 2.0. Mr. Trudeau wasn't ready to go all in. This was his 'Canada first' moment." (for subscribers)

Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on the NDP and populism: "if there becomes real demand outside the Conservative base for anti-rich populism, there is only one opposition party potentially well-positioned to meet it. The NDP is not just more ideologically inclined toward trying to reorder the economy to the disadvantage of those at the top. It is also the only major party that doesn't have prominent members turning up in the Paradise Papers, can credibly claim not to be indebted to Bay Street, and has never had the chance to grow comfortable in power and in powerful circles."

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Quebec: "For now, disgust with the two old parties is mainly benefiting the six-year-old Coalition Avenir Québec. The populist, right-leaning CAQ has tended to peak between elections. And Leader François Legault, who also happens to be 60, is hardly above identity politics. But the CAQ is now seen as the favourite heading into an election year. Then there's the decade-old Québec Solidaire, the preferred option of Quebec progressives. It's counting on momentum from the leftist Projet Montréal victory in this month's municipal elections to help it take yet more ridings away from the PQ next year."

Judy Arnall (The Globe and Mail) on gay-straight alliances in Alberta: "GSA clubs are greatly needed. They can welcome children from any orientation to participate in social activities in a safe environment. However, Bill 24 should not pass. This legislation would require teachers by law to keep secrets from parents."

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the Alberta and B.C. legislatures: "That is the true affront here – to the public, to those who voted in good conscious to put people in our capitals to debate substantive issues and not fight over the right to hurl childish epithets at one another."

Andrew Rowe, Peter Wild and Brysono Robertson (The Globe and Mail) on the Site C dam: "No energy mix is pristine. All options have their drawbacks. We are on a fool's errand if we seek an energy mix that has no impact. We should be asking: What suite of options has the least impact?"

INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES

The Globe's Africa Bureau Chief Geoffrey York reports that in Zimbabwe, President Robert Mugabe is faced with an angry population and a potentially violent future. The economy is crumbling and there is intense feuding within the 93-year-old autocrat's party.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy campaigned in Catalonia ahead of a regional election next month and urged residents to vote so that a sense of normalcy will return to the region. In recent months hundreds have been injured and Catalonia, an economic powerhouse in the country, has been hobbled by instability.

And an investigation by the International Organization of Migration has found that Rohingya children are being exploited in refugee camps.

Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on Trump and China: "Never in modern history has a democratic leader handed so much influence and authority to an autocrat, in exchange for so little. Mr. Trump has not simply ceded considerable power to Mr. Xi; he has also made it more difficult for other countries, including Canada, to shape their relations with China without compromising their values."

Alan Jamieson (The Globe and Mail) on revolution in Saudi Arabia: "Although many people in the West support the reform and modernization program being pushed by Prince Mohammed in Saudi Arabia, they must realize that, historically, the odds are against him succeeding. Or rather, once he sets Saudi Arabia on the course of revolutionary change, he cannot be sure where this revolution will end and who the final victors will be."

Sandy Simpson and Stephanie Penney (The Globe and Mail) on mental health and violence: "We concluded, as have others before us, that public fears of the mentally ill greatly exceed the actual risk of violence posed by such persons. A small number of people may pose an increased risk to others, but this risk is a result of acute symptoms that can respond to treatment. Policies of social inclusion, stigma reduction and providing people with care are the most important steps to advance the well-being of individuals with mental illness; this may facilitate an even lower risk of violence to others."