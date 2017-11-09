Politics Briefing newsletter: Trudeau to meet Suu Kyi in Vietnam

Good morning,

I did something this week that most people don't: I got my flu shot. Even though this is could be a bad flu season – and even though the shot itself is free and only takes a minute to receive – most Canadians don't get the annual vaccine. Only 37 per cent of adults aged 18 to 64 got the flu shot during the 2015/16 season, according to a government survey, far below the goal of 80 per cent for the general population.

Yes, there are a small number of people who can't receive it because of medical reasons. Yes, the vaccine is not 100 per cent effective because scientists must, essentially, guess each year what the dominant strains will be. And, yes, if everyone else were to get the flu shot but you, there would be no one to spread the virus, so you wouldn't have to bother getting it in the first place.

But it's the latter reason that makes the flu shot interesting from a public policy perspective. The flu shot is a collective action problem. We would all benefit if almost every Canadian got the vaccine – thanks to herd immunity, a critical mass of vaccinations can protect even those who don't directly get the shot – but each of us individually have very little incentive to go out of our way to get it. Most people who get the shot probably aren't doing it out of an appreciation of the big picture. Like me, most of us are either worried about getting sick ourselves or preventing a vulnerable family member from getting the flu.

In the meantime, if you're in southern Alberta, New Brunswick or Ottawa, watch out: because the flu might be coming for you.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa, Mayaz Alam in Toronto and James Keller in Vancouver.

CANADIAN HEADLINES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Vietnam, where he is scheduled to meet with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

As the government mulls where to send troops to support United Nations peacekeeping missions, the Liberals are facing calls to play a leadership role in eastern Ukraine. That mission would seek to help defend Ukraine against Russian advances. For more on peacekeeping policy, you can also read these essays at Policy Options.

The Speaker of the House of Commons says MPs will have extra votes on the Liberals' budget bill, as it contains some measures that were not in this year's budget.

The Liberal government bowed to the demands of senators in removing sexual discrimination from the Indian Act, but there is some concern about the actual text of the amended bill.

The government says it's had trouble finding qualified candidates for watchdog positions like the ethics commissioner.

Quebec is moving forward with its plan to tax Netflix, with or without Ottawa's support.

"When you take decisions, you live with it. And there is a purpose for that. You win some, you lose some. So the batting average is not bad," outgoing Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre told reporters after losing to Valérie Plante, adding that he doesn't "have any regrets." He says he has no immediate plans to further his political career but don't be surprised if the former federal Liberal MP and cabinet minister's name is brought up in the future, either provincially or federally.

The Liberals are targeting a traditional Conservative stronghold in B.C. in a round of federal by-elections. The riding of South Surrey-White Rock was left vacant when Conservative Dianne Watts, a former Surrey mayor, announced her plans to run for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party. The riding was created for the 2015 election, and its predecessor, South Surrey-White Rock-Cloverdale, had been Conservative for a decade before that. The Conservatives acknowledge they will face a difficult race, with the Liberals "pulling out all the stops."

People living in B.C. will see their electricity rates frozen for the next year — a key election promise of the new NDP government. But it's not clear how long BC Hydro, whose finances are under significant pressure, can go before asking customers to pay more.

And Canada Post says it will finally be able to end artificially low shipping rates from China next year.

Peggy Nash (The Globe and Mail) on sexual harassment: "Change starts at the top of the house. MPs, boards of directors, CEOs and the entire executive team should be the first to attend a course on harassment and violence so that everyone gets the same message and knows that everyone will be held accountable for their actions. Sadly, people in power sometimes harass others because they think they can get away with it. The clear message must be that no one, no matter how powerful, is immune."

Roland Paris and Margaret Biggs (The Globe and Mail) on studying abroad: "Canada's biggest customer, the United States, is veering towards protectionism. Rising powers are transforming the global economy. Intolerance is on the rise, including in Canada. Technology is revolutionizing the nature of work. We must prepare young Canadians to meet these challenges. We will need them to build Canada's global connections, expand and diversify our trade relationships, uphold the values of openness and tolerance, and succeed as employees and entrepreneurs in the economy of tomorrow. International education is part of the answer."

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Denis Coderre: "It's hard to pinpoint the exact moment during Montreal's mayoralty campaign when the odds shifted in favour of an ever-smiling Valérie Plante from the never-smiling Denis Coderre. But the nail in the incumbent's political coffin was almost certainly hammered by a quintet of big-name businessmen who made an eleventh-hour plea for voters to stick with the white guy in a suit. These kinds of trust-us interventions by the elites have become the political kiss of death." (for subscribers)

Glen Hodgson (The Globe and Mail) on the low-carbon economy: "Who will drive low-carbon economic transformation? The answer is all of us – as consumers, voters and influencers, investors, and decision makers in business, society and government. Policy alone won't make it happen, but the right policies and incentives will help."

Rosemary Barton (CBC) on Trudeau and Trump: "Trudeau's relationship with the president is, in many ways, the envy of others. More than one world leader has asked for advice on how to approach the unpredictable president, to the point where Trudeau is touted around the world as the Trump whisperer."

John Geddes (Maclean's) on Trudeau's mid-life crisis: "A landmark national housing strategy, deep criminal justice reforms and simultaneous overhauls of laws covering broadcasting, telecommunications and copyright all remain in train. The federal-provincial deals required to launch a decade-long, multibillion-dollar infrastructure spree must be negotiated and finalized in the next few months. Marijuana legalization and the implementation of coast-to-coast carbon pricing are both slated to be finalized in 2018. By any standard, that agenda is dauntingly formidable. Making it happen would cement the Trudeau government's claim to being transformative. But more setbacks could make this season's problems look, a couple of years from now, less like faltering than foreshadowing."

INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES

Trump and Russia will be seen together in stories over the next few days, but the centre of attention won't be on the investigations into whether the U.S. President's campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Instead, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin may meet in Asia with the inquiry into Russian meddling going on thousands of kilometres away in North America. The two presidents may sit down together at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Vietnam. What should we expect out of the encounter? Here's what a former U.S. ambassador-at-large to the countries of the former Soviet Union told The Globe's Adrian Morrow: "The big question about this meeting isn't awkwardness. It's uncertainty – neither side has much basis for confidence that it'll be possible to go beyond the current relationship. Is Putin really prepared to change course on Ukraine? Does he have anything to offer on North Korea? Is there any reason for him to put his relationship with Iran at risk?"

Election day 2016 was a nightmare for Democrats. Election day 2017 offered a sign of hope. The Globe's Joanna Slater had four key takeaways from the state and municipal elections: a blue wave, the limits of Trumpism, a night of firsts and the rise of progressives.

Silvio Berlusconi, the four-time prime minister of Italy, is back in the political spotlight despite a conviction for tax fraud and several sex scandals. This time around, he helped his centre-right party win an election to win the governorship of Sicily. "Many Italians think Berlusconi is immoral, but he's really rather immortal," is how one analyst described his role in Italian life.

Britain's International Development Minister Priti Patel, the only woman of colour in cabinet, has resigned after unauthorized meetings with Israeli politicians. She's the second cabinet minister to resign in the past week, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May.

And Nadia Murad escaped Islamic State captivity. Now, she's giving a voice to persecuted Yazidis. Just 24 years old, she was sold as a sex slave and now is the United Nations' first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking. The Globe's Denise Balkissoon spoke with her ahead of the release of her harrowing memoir.

Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on the Trump effect: "The question of Mr. Trump's mental instability is fascinating, but in a way it is less frightening than another condition that becomes clear as you read the book: He is making his country crazy. The President will be gone, in more time or less; the irrationality, anxiety, paranoia and hatred that he's planted will flourish far longer." (for subscribers)

David Shribman (The Globe and Mail) on the American elections: "The instant analyses from the mainstream press took the form of five formidable syllables: repudiation. A repudiation of Mr. Trump. A repudiation of the muscular populism of Steve Bannon, Mr. Trump's doppelgänger. A repudiation of the new course in American politics, which seems to endanger all establishment figures and empowers outliers and outlaws. Not so fast. Local elections are decided locally, on local factors, local issues, local traditions. And just as one sparrow does not make a spring, the appearance of one shorebird and one songbird in their migration south from Canada – both now in their passages over New Jersey and Virginia, the two states that on Tuesday sent Democrats to occupy the governor's chairs in Trenton and Richmond, respectively – do not necessarily make for a fall trend."