Politics Briefing newsletter: Trump makes UN debut

U.S. President Donald Trump is making his debut at the United Nations this week and is set to address world leaders in a speech today in which he will lay out what an America-first foreign policy looks like. Mr. Trump spoke often of the multilateral body during his campaign, mostly in mocking terms, and on Monday, he urged the UN to cut down on its bureaucracy and sharpen its ill-defined mission. Although he is light on foreign policy experience or expertise, his national security team put him through a crash course on American power to prepare for this day, but it may not help — Mr. Trump will be addressing a world that doesn't trust him, according to survey data.

FiveThirtyEight dug into the numbers of how the U.S. is viewed by other countries. In 2015, 65 per cent of people in a country, on average, had a favourable view of the U.S. and 63 per cent of people in a country, on average, trusted the U.S. President when it came to world affairs. Those figures are down to 50 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively.

Mr. Trump is not the only one who has a big day, however. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be addressing the General Assembly as well and is expected to speak up on the Rohingya crisis. On Monday he called on Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi to condemn violence against the persecuted minority group (an issue the Nobel Peace laureate addressed in a public speech today). We've broken down what to expect and will be updating that link throughout the day with what comes out of the speeches.

CANADIAN HEADLINES

The Canadian government's dispute with Boeing continues to escalate, as it defends Bombardier from a trade complaint. The government is still in the process of buying Super Hornet jets from Boeing, but Mr. Trudeau said yesterday he might walk away if Boeing doesn't make nice. "We won't do business with a company that is busy trying to sue us and put our aerospace workers out of business," he said in a joint media appearance with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The digital media duopoly of Google and Facebook will be announcing separate campaigns to fight "fake news" after being urged by Ottawa to protect Canada's democracy from misinformation, The Globe's Daniel Leblanc has learned. Google's initiative is a joint program with CIVIX and the Canadian Journalism Foundation and will educate young Canadians on the importance of news. Facebook, on the other hand, will unveil the Canadian Election Integrity Initiative in the near future.

Unions are coming out in favour of the Liberals' corporate tax reform.

The Liberal government may not hire a new royal liaison to the Queen.

Quebeckers are now allowed to order "grilled cheese."

Some new national poll numbers, since we haven't flagged them in a while: the Liberals are the choice of 41 per cent of Canadians, the Conservatives are at 30 per cent, the NDP at 6 and the Greens at 6, according to Nanos Research. Those levels of support aren't too far off from where the parties stood at the 2015 election.

B.C.'s push to wean political parties off corporate and union donations is set to cost taxpayers more than $27-million over the next four years, as the government replaces fundraising money with public subsidies. The governing New Democrats had long promised to reform the province's "Wild West" of limitless donations, but the party had not previously indicated it planned to implement a subsidy program. Under the legislation, major parties would receive $2.50 per vote beginning next year, an amount that would decrease to $1.75 by 2022, when the program would be reviewed. On top of that, parties would be reimbursed for half of their election expenses. The BC Liberals, who belatedly supported donation limits after resisting them for years while in office, say they'll oppose the subsidy program, arguing political parties shouldn't be handed public money. Attorney-General David Eby says the subsidies will allow parties to adjust to the new reality.

And in an exit interview with Maclean's, outgoing Governor-General David Johnston says that, to those who dislike the monarchy, if it ain't broke don't fix it. "If you wanted to name 10 countries around the world that seem to have government that pretty well satisfies the needs of the vast majority of people and has a degree of trust, you'd probably have on that list: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Canada. What's common to those? They're all constitutional monarchies with vigorous parliamentary democracies," he said.

Frederick Vettese, chief actuary at Morneau Shepell, in The Globe and Mail on Liberal tax changes: "If the federal government really wants to make a dent in the deficit and promote fairness, they should consider what can be done in their own backyard. There are nearly half a million active and retired civil servants who participate in the federal Public Service Pension Plan (PSPP for short). If any program is in need of an overhaul, it is the PSPP. I contend that the PSPP should be converted from a defined-benefit pension plan to a target-benefit plan."

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the tax debate in Parliament: "Some of the Conservative statements about the tax proposals were, frankly, hogwash. [Conservative Leader Andrew] Scheer claims they would prevent a mechanic from expanding his business, but profits reinvested in active business operations would not be taxed any differently; Mr. Scheer incorrectly claimed the changes would penalize a mechanic whose business saved money to buy a new piece of machinery. [Finance Minister Bill] Morneau eventually complained about "inaccuracy" of opposition statements – but he didn't specify which, or shoot down those claims. Like Mr. Trudeau, he stuck to asserting the Liberals would remove tax advantages for the wealthy."

Chantal Hebert (Toronto Star) on the NDP race: "There was a time when having a shot at power mattered less to the New Democrat base than to its Liberal and Conservative counterparts. But that was in the pre-Layton, pre-Mulcair era and before the party scored back-to-back NDP victories in Alberta and British Columbia. At the final leadership showcase of the campaign on Sunday in Hamilton, all candidates featured strengths New Democrats have cause to like. But it was Singh who seemed to most succeed at making them dream of a brighter electoral future."

Stephen Gordon (National Post) on social mobility: "Although upper-middle-class parents can hardly be blamed for doing whatever they can to prepare their children for success, the effect of their — well-intentioned! — efforts is to reduce social mobility. Giving children born into the top 20 per cent a higher probability of staying there means that children from households further down in the income distribution have even lower odds of making it into the upper middle class. Relative status—which is what is at stake here—is a zero-sum game."

INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES

The U.S. has spent two days clarifying its stance on the Paris climate accord. Gary Cohn, a top economic adviser to Mr. Trump, met with energy and environment ministers yesterday and said that the U.S. will withdraw from the deal unless it can "re-engage on terms more favourable to the United States." It is unclear what those more favourable terms will be. The Globe's energy reporter Shawn McCarthy analysed the hazy situation and the future of the agreement.

Hurricane Maria has grown into a Category 5 storm and is headed towards the Caribbean. It's expected to directly strike Puerto Rico on Wednesday. "This storm promises to be catastrophic for our island," Ernesto Morales with the U.S. National Weather Service in San Juan said. "All of Puerto Rico will experience hurricane force winds."

And the Trump-Russia investigation has been moving forward with a focus on former campaign manager Paul Manafort. CNN reported that he was wiretapped both before and after the election. The New York Times reported that federal agents picked the lock on his front door and raided his home armed with a search warrant. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors then told Mr. Manafort that they planned to indict him.

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on Bernie Sanders' universal healthcare plan: "Even if the political zeitgeist is changing in the U.S., it is unlikely that Americans would embrace fairer taxes and more government control of health care, despite the obvious benefits. Still, Medicare-for-all should leave us drooling with envy – because the proposals for reform are long overdue in Canada."

Marina Silva (New York Times) on political crime in Brazil: "Our governmental structure is coalition-based, which makes it vulnerable to corruption. With dozens of parties vying to form a majority in Congress, elections are bloated and prohibitively expensive. Gaining power allows a political party the chance to appoint executives at state-run companies. Executives receive kickbacks from contractors, and some of that cash is funneled back to the party. It is a self-perpetuating cycle: Fraudulent elections generate public administrations that promote corruption, and are operated by politicians who create electoral reforms to grant themselves more and more power, resources and control. As a result, Brazil's main political parties, which have taken uninterrupted turns in authority for decades, are focused not on governing the country, but on building alliances to stay in power."

Christine Emba (Washington Post) on the golf retweet: "Condoning or even inciting violence isn't new to Trump — one can easily think back to his comment that he'd like to "punch [a protester] in the face" at one of his rallies, or his musing aloud about how "Second Amendment people" might be able to take care of Clinton. But most of those comments occurred before he was installed as President. It's one thing (and, to be clear, not a good one) for a rowdy carnival barker of a candidate to make offhand comments about his opponents. It's another for the sitting president to approvingly share depictions of himself inflicting physical harm."