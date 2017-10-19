Politics briefing newsletter: Quebec’s controversial Bill 62 passes

Good morning,

"I have never seen a more flagrantly unconstitutional law," is how one human rights lawyer described Bill 62, a law that requires people in Quebec to uncover their faces while receiving public services.

The governing Quebec Liberals pushed through the law with their majority and the bill passed the National Assembly 66 to 51. The main opposition parties that opposed the legislation did so because the bill — which would prevent people who wear face coverings to do things such as ride the bus, access health care or attend school — didn't go far enough. There is a question of how the bill will be enforced and whether front-line public servants will be called upon to police clothing.

The government, which sits in a legislature that features a prominent crucifix, framed the bill on the grounds of religious neutrality and secularism. The bill essentially targets Muslim women who wear a veil and is seen as a move by Premier Philippe Couillard to placate concerns about religious expression and identity in the year before an election. The question of where religious minorities stand in the province has been a facet of politics regardless of who has been in power and has reached a crescendo this year, which in its first month saw a mass shooting that killed six Muslim men in a mosque in Quebec City and injured 19 others.

CANADIAN HEADLINES

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the company he once led, Morneau Shepell, that he was going to put his stake in the company in a blind trust when he entered political office. He did not do so, instead keeping the shares in a holding company he controls, the Ethics Commissioner says.

The business community, some of the most vocal critics of the Liberal government's proposed tax changes, say they have been mollified by changes to the proposal for taxing passive investment inside a corporation.

The government is starting to draw up a list of sanctions against Russian and Venezuelan human rights abusers, now that Canada's Magnitsky-style bill has received royal assent.

Facebook Canada will announce today it is creating a hotline for politicians whose accounts have been hacked.

A new book by the mother of Amanda Lindhout sheds new light on how the Canadian government handles hostage takings.

To Liberals and New Democrats, Mr. Trudeau is "charismatic"; to Conservatives, he is "arrogant." A new Angus Reid Institute poll dives into what Canadians think about the Prime Minister's brand. One other takeaway: When asked whether Mr. Trudeau has gotten things done or been too focused on PR, a plurality of Liberal supporters say it's been both.

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Canada's second-largest pension fund, is targeting climate change with its new plan. It intends to shift its investment priorities and cut its portfolio's carbon footprint 25 per cent by 2025.

Kinder Morgan is warning of further delays to the Trans Mountain pipeline, a controversial project that has divided B.C. and Alberta's NDP governments.

And in case you missed it, The Globe's business section has the inside story on how Airbus landed Bombardier's C Series. The Quebec-based company was in talks with Chinese investors at one point and the federal government negotiated with Boeing, with whom Bombardier has an ongoing trade dispute, before it finally turned to Airbus.

Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Bill 62: "A law like this gives voice to unspoken suspicions about immigrants, and empowers bigots. Veiled Muslim women could find themselves subjected to verbal attacks by vigilantes who demand they remove their face-coverings the minute they sit down on a bus seat. Or they could be humiliated by being ordered to remove their covering in order to enter a government building. All of this is allegedly being done in the name of Quebec secularism."

Idil Issa (The Globe and Mail) on Bill 62: "Freedom of conscience is perhaps the only sacred thing within a secular state – the freedom to be an atheist or a Jew, or a Muslim, or a Christian. A free society should honour the life, choices, and dignity of all of its members. A bill that could lead to the denial of government services on the basis of religion does not conform to this ideal."

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberal government: "There are dozens of things left undone in the Liberal's 2015 platform, but mostly, they're little sidelines, or the biggest, thorniest ones, such as a pledge to 'renew the relationship between Canada and its Indigenous peoples.' What Mr. Trudeau's government really needs now is to pick the few big things they will own till 2019."

Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on Liberal governance: "But if you're familiar with the culture of this Liberal government, the way Mr. Trudeau and people around him tend to see themselves and each other, it's easier to understand how Mr. Morneau's entitlement or naiveté or whatever it was went unchecked for as long as it did. And it becomes apparent, too, that their unyielding faith in their own virtue threatens to make Canadians see them as decidedly unvirtuous, and to contribute to the very cynicism about government and our institutions that Mr. Trudeau likes to think he is challenging."

Martha Hall Findlay (The Globe and Mail) on supply management: "Opening up some of our domestic market to competition is the right thing to do for all sorts of reasons. But having to compete for some of our own market is a small price to pay for access to the global opportunities that we have so far been denying ourselves. The real prize is the rest of the world. Let's take this opportunity to dismantle supply management. Just don't tell the Americans why we're doing it."

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Jagmeet Singh: "Like Justin Trudeau, Mr. Singh acts as though he thinks he can coast to power on the basis of his sunny disposition alone. And maybe he can. Gender and racial equality, fighting climate change, First Nations reconciliation and electoral reform are the motherhood and apple pie issues of 21st-century politics. The devil is in the policy details, on which Mr. Singh is as vague as he is smiley."

Ed Clark, head of Ontario's bid to Amazon, in The Globe on what the province can offer: "We needed a different approach from other jurisdictions to the Amazon bid. No rich inducements like New Jersey's $7-billion (U.S.) offer. Instead, we sought to enhance our already strong competitive position, aware that Amazon is a knowledge company and talent is its lifeblood. Ontario currently offers companies access to one of the best information and communications technology (ICT) talent pools in North America. And those highly skilled workers cost less here than in the United States – savings in Amazon's case that might be as much as $1.5-billion a year once they reach peak employment."

INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES

Xi Jinping addressed party faithful at the 19th Communist Party Congress but his message wasn't just for his supporters, it was a message to the world that China is here to stay and that others should follow its path. "Socialism with Chinese characteristics is now flying high and proud for all to see," he said in a speech that lasted more than three hours. China's leader was selling a brand of governing that is parts authoritarian and state-sponsored capitalism as an alternative to Western liberal democracy. He also outlined where he sees China heading in the next decade as he looks to consolidate power as the party apparatus is renewed at the gathering, which happens every five years.

Tensions are escalating in Kenya as the one of the country's election commissioners fled the country because she feared for her life. Officials are pushing ahead with a new election next week, an earlier vote was annulled, despite a boycott by the opposition and concerns about credibility and the threat of violence.

The Islamic State has lost large swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria and its de facto capital fell earlier this week. Many counterterrorism officials are preparing for the extremists to lash out and return to its guerilla roots in the areas near where it still controls while also attempting to inspire more lone wolf terrorist attacks abroad.

And an internal White House document that has been circulating states that a decline in manufacturing causes an increase in infertility, spousal abuse and abortions.

Lawrence Herman (The Globe and Mail) on NAFTA: "This ride into the valley of uncertainty is not unexpected. But if there's anything positive coming out of all of this, it's that Canadians are now thinking actively about life after NAFTA. Better to activate plans B, C and D before these negotiations continue to slide down an irretrievable slope."

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the Trans-Pacific Partnership: "With the North American free-trade talks in disarray, a revived TPP is vital to Canada's future trading interests. Canada badly needs this deal."

Bernard Henri-Lévy (The Globe and Mail) on Kurdistan: "In serving up Kurdistan on a silver plate to a state, Iran, that is otherwise considered an adversary – lies an astonishing political miscalculation as well as a glaring and appalling moral failure. Before it is too late, let us extend a fraternal hand to this exemplary people who, after a century of struggle, believed that they had finally glimpsed light at the end of the tunnel."

Aisha Ahmad (Open Canada) on Somalia: "This past weekend in the heart of downtown Mogadishu, suspected al-Shabaab terrorists detonated two vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices in the busy K5 neighbourhood, killing over 300 people and wounding hundreds more. It was the deadliest attack in Somalia's history. Yet despite an outpouring of global goodwill, was this attack just another sad day in war-torn Somalia? Absolutely not. The reality on the ground is clear: after over two decades of civil war, Somalia is finally re-emerging from the ashes. So what should policymakers know about the Mogadishu bombing? Two key factors explain the attack and its implications for Somalia and the region: the decline of al-Shabaab and the rising tide of Somali national unity."