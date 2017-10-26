Politics Briefing: U.S. to release secret JFK documents

Good morning,

Conspiracy theorists, today is your day. The U.S. government is set to release thousands of long-secret documents about the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States. As David Shribman wrote in The Globe yesterday, the 1963 death of Mr. Kennedy is one of those inflection points of history – like the shooting of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914 or the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City – without which it's hard to imagine what life would be like today.

But don't expect the files to all be about a grassy knoll or a second shooter. First of all, the documents are mostly government memos that might be impenetrable to those of us who aren't historians or well steeped in the FBI lingo of the time. The most important questions that are hoped to be answered today will be around just how much the CIA knew about Lee Harvey Oswald's plans ahead of time and, perhaps, more about his motives.

Fifty-four years after it happened, there's still a lot the public doesn't know about the only U.S. presidential assassination in the past 100 years. Perhaps today's release will shed just a little more light.

The Liberal government will be focused on anti-poverty measures in the next federal budget, Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos tells The Globe. Support for low-income Canadians will also be included in the national housing strategy, which should be released in the next few weeks.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau meets with the federal ethics commissioner today to talk about his finances.

The Bank of Canada decided against raising its benchmark interest rate yesterday, citing weak inflation and the threat of a NAFTA collapse. Governor Stephen Poloz did note, however, that the Canadian economy will likely need "less monetary stimulus" in the future, but declined to say when future rate hikes would occur.

The government will pay a total of $31.3-million in settlements to three men who were wrongfully accused of terrorism and tortured in Syrian prisons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is opening the door to federal intervention on Bill 62, the Quebec law that requires residents to remove face coverings before receiving public services. This is a change for the Prime Minister. When asked about it last week while campaigning in Roberval, Que., for the Lac-Saint-Jean byelection he said that "it's not up to the federal government to challenge this."

Former MP and current Alberta Conservative Party leadership candidate Jason Kenney is attacking Premier Rachel Notley for her government's approach to sex-ed curriculum in publicly funded Catholic schools. Catholic school superintendents are drafting what they say is an alternative sex education curriculum, arguing the province's plan clashes with their religious beliefs. Ms. Notley says the Catholic superintendents' proposal will not be taught. Mr. Kenney says the premier's response is divisive, and he says the government must respect differences in a pluralistic society.

Former Conservative MP Gurmant Grewal is joining the race to lead the BC Liberals. Mr. Grewal gained notoriety more than a decade ago when he secretly recorded federal Liberals wooing him to cross the floor, but he says the controversy won't hurt his chances to jump into federal politics. (The BC Liberals have no direct connection to either the federal Liberals or Conservatives). Mr. Grewal says he'll make the announcement official next week, as he seeks to replace former BC Liberal leader and former premier Christy Clark.

New Brunswick is planning to sell legalized recreational marijuana through its NB Liquor subsidiary and online.

The Senate says it will dump the Phoenix pay system for managing the payroll of its employees.

The bill to make the national anthem gender-neutral is still stalled in the Senate.

And universities say they will work together to track and make public the demographics of their student, staff and faculty as the institutions work to become more inclusive.

Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on trials and the Ontario Liberals: "Instead, by the time Justice Howard Borenstein acquitted the defendants on Tuesday for lack of evidence, without the defence having to present its case, it was clear the court proceedings had been a waste of time and resources. The parties, if anything, have been encouraged to conduct themselves exactly as they have to date. And rather than being given a little less cause to feel cynical about politics and government and public institutions, members of the public are liable to come away from it believing the system is rotten."

Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star) on Bill 62: "With the law that prescribes that provincial and municipal services be rendered and received with one's face uncovered, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has achieved the impossible. His Liberal government has reconciled the two opposite camps in the Quebec religious accommodation debate behind the notion that it is running a gong show."

Mihad Fahmy (The Globe and Mail) on the European influence on Bill 62: "The European experience tells us that nothing good can emerge from Bill 62. The Quebec government's ill-conceived legislation only strengthens those elements in society pushing a dangerous us-versus-them agenda at the expense of constitutional rights and social cohesion. In a pluralistic society, this does not bode well for the future."

Vicky Mochama (Metro News) on heckling in the House: "Rather than campaigning to abolish heckling, maybe it's time to get creative. I don't foresee our leaders in Parliament giving up their right to yell abruptly, but if they must, they should only be allowed to make animal noises."

China's seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, the ruling elite at the centre of the country's political system, has five new members. But none of them looks like an heir-apparent for Xi Jinping, a sign that the country's leader will continue his rule over the world's second-largest economy. The consolidation of power had drawn comparisons to Mao Zedong. Here's what one one professor had to say: "Mao Zedong was like an emperor for life, he was the demi-god, the helmsman who served until his death in 1976. We are seeing a revival of this disturbing trend of Maoism, with a huge personality cult being built around Xi Jinping – and we have returned to this one-man rule situation where everything depends on the approval of Xi."

Republicans this week launched scathing attacks on the leader of their own party, highlighting internal divisions that first became apparent during U.S. President Donald Trump's insurgent outsider campaign. Although a full partisan realignment and the emergence of new parties is unlikely, we broke down the various factions vying for control of the GOP.

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is in Vancouver tonight at an event billed as a human rights forum, where he is expected to weigh into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Mr. Waters, who is also ending a Canadian music tour with a pair of shows this weekend in Vancouver, has long been a critic of the Israeli government and has supported the BDS Movement – which stands for boycott, divestment and sanctions. Mr. Waters has previously called on performers including Bon Jovi and Radiohead to cancel shows in Israel, and his political activism prompted American Express to back out of a sponsorship deal last year. Jewish groups have protested his performances and the Anti-Defamation League has labelled him an anti-Semite, though he maintains he is not.

Brazil's congress has voted to block corruption charges against President Michel Temer. Mr. Temer has incredibly low approval ratings among the public and has been dogged by allegations of corruption, bribery and obstruction of justice.

Kurdish authorities have offered to suspend their push for independence in order to hold talks with Iraq.

And former U.S. president George H.W. Bush apologized after an actress accused him of groping her during a photo op. "He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, he touched me again," Heather Lind said.

Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on a changing system: "On the surface, there's not much to tie Leon Wieseltier and Bill O'Reilly together. One is a pugnacious public intellectual, a highbrow author and magazine editor. The other is a pugnacious right-wing former TV host, beloved of the aggrieved of America. What unites them is that they have both felt the consequences of a world that is finally taking sexual harassment seriously."

Lloyd Axworthy and Allan Rock (The Globe and Mail) on Myanmar and Kosovo: "There is surely a lesson here that can be applied in Myanmar. International engagement can succeed. It has the potential to stop the carnage. In the case of Myanmar, the Security Council could influence the murderous conduct of that country's military, even without military intervention, through targeted sanctions, an arms embargo and by referring the matter to the International Criminal Court. The council could also demand that Myanmar stop destroying homes and villages in Rakhine State and remove the landmines it has placed on its border with Bangladesh. This could be the first message conveyed by Bob Rae, the recently appointed Canadian envoy to Myanmar. Strong denunciation and practical measures may produce the change in behaviour we all want to see."

Joanna Maycock (Politico Europe) on sexual harassment in the EU: "Special training should be made available to female staff in order to create safe spaces for reporting instances of abuse and addressing the vulnerabilities of women of minority groups. The EU should also appoint a European coordinator on ending violence against women and girls, linked to the Commission justice department's work on gender equality. This person would be directly responsible for addressing problems within the EU institutions in consultation with women's organizations that support victims of sexual violence. It's high time the EU shows it won't stand for sexist behavior. Women's voices are too many and too loud to ignore."